The Weeknd and Doja Cat coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium August 11

According to a press release, the Weeknd “tour will see his most ambitious production to date reflecting the creative journey that continues to unfold for both these albums, creating worlds within worlds as we have all been watching unfold in various television performances, music videos and short films bringing these first two pieces of his trilogy to life.”

The Weeknd’s career has exploded in recent years and his hit song “Save My Tears” is in its 61st week on the Billboard Hot 100, currently at No. 20. That is one of the longest runs for any song in Billboard history. (Since Billboard now relies more on streaming data vs. sales and radio airplay, songs tend to stick around longer than they used to.)

He also holds the record for most weeks in the Billboard Hot 100 ever with “Blinding Lights” at 90 weeks. His other Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 songs are “The Hills,” “Starboy,” “Heartless” and “Can’t Feel My Face.” He has 14 top 10 hits in total going back eight years.

The Weeknd first appeared as a headliner in Atlanta at Center Stage in 2012, then the Atlanta Civic Center later that year. In 2013, he graduated to the Fox Theatre. In 2015 and 2017, he led shows at what was then called Philips Arena and is now State Farm.

Doja Cat, a rising pop star in her own right, has three songs in the current Billboard top 40: “Need to Know” (12), “Woman” (21) and a duet with the Weeknd “You Right.” She has garnered four top 10 hits since 2020: her No. 1 hit “Say So,” “34+35″ (peaked at 2), “Kiss Me More” (peaked at 3) and the aforementioned “Need to Know” (peaked at 8).

Her first headlining appearance in Atlanta was at the Masquerade in 2018.

A previous Tabernacle show Doja Cat had scheduled for March 17 of this year was canceled as well.