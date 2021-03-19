The Weather Channel stops using the term ‘Dixie Alley’

The phrase has been a colloquialism to describe a Southern portion of the country where tornadoes are more common, but the word “Dixie” has lost popularity in recent years because it defines the Confederacy states. Female trio The Dixie Chicks, for instance, last year dropped “Dixie” and is now known as The Chicks.

Byron Allen, CEO of The Weather Channel, said in a press release that “I call others in the industry to do the same. We all must work harder to become one America.”