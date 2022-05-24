The Weather Channel adds livestream TV app, subscription option

It’s unclear how much demand there will be for such a stand-alone subscription given how accessible weather information is now for free. Fox launched its own direct-to-consumer video weather service Fox Weather a few months ago and it’s free with ads. Rival Accu-Weather also has a live-stream option.

“This is a huge step for The Weather Channel television network, as we expand access to our best-in-class weather news and entertainment content,” said Byron Allen, CEO of The Weather Channel parent company Allen Media Group, who purchased the company in 2018. “Our upgraded app allows subscribers to tailor their TV viewing experience to their location and needs. As many regions in the country prepare for the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, it was very important to launch this new app experience to ensure that our life-saving weather information is available to everyone, 24/7.”