‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 reunion part 3 recap

Kenya continued to defend her obsessive need to “reveal” the truth about Bolo and Porsha.

“At the end of the day, we were at work,” Kenya said. “It’s my right to exploit what they do in a cast house for a reality show.”

She admitted though that if it were Cynthia Bailey or Kandi Burruss who had told her they had slept with the stripper, she might have kept it to herself. Kandi, in fact, may have known everything but tried assiduously to keep her mouth shut.

Kenya again denied leaking the news to Page Six of The New York Post, while intimating she has leaked RHOA news in the past to gossip blogger LoveBScott and TMZ.

This hour also included Kenya and Porsha trading more tired insults with each other.

For instance, Porsha to Kenya: “Maybe if you were more obsessed with your husband [instead of me], you’d still be together.”

And while Kenya was cool with Marlo, Marlo said she still didn’t fully trust Kenya.

Porsha and Marlo were definitely on the outs, too, with Porsha saying she had security with her because she was worried what Marlo might do to her.

And Drew Sidora complained that Kenya had a negative feeling toward her from day one for no reason. Drew: “You never even gave me a chance.”

Drew repeated the unproven accusation that LaToya Ali and Prophet Lott had slept together, adding that the “negative” energy surrounding them led to other prophets pulling out of blessing her baby. This also led to a lot of guffaws from the likes of Kenya, who said, “This is insane! This is stupid!”

Drew’s cassette tape of Prophet Lott admitting to “liking” LaToya was hardly smoking gun material. Andy Cohen made fun of her use of a cassette and added, “You’ve got to deliver the receipts!”

Marlo also said the theme of the reunion was a “dungeon,” like the bachelorette party, and also was a reference to a false rumor Porsha spread four years ago from now-ousted cast member Phaedra Parks about Kandi and her husband drugging and kidnapping people in R. Kelly style in a dungeon basement. Porsha said she and Kandi had long gotten past that ridiculousness and were now friends, if not super close buddies.