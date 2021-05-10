‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 reunion part 3 recap

Stripper Gate was the highlight of season 13, and Andy Cohen spent a bulk of the third and final reunion episode digging into the gory details without gleaning much new at all.
Quick background: Kandi Burruss invited a male stripper name Bolo to a South Carolina beach house last October for Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party. Things got hot and heavy as the women turned cameras off, and Bolo apparently stayed the night with two women, leaving in the morning. This all might have been fine and dandy except host/schoolmarm Kenya Moore wanted to suss out who the two ladies were.
In the end, it was leaked to the New York Post that it was Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam.
Porsha on the reunion show was cagey about the situation, repeatedly saying she was a single woman able and happy and proud to explore her sexuality. She even castigated Kenya for shaming her. Yet, she never outright said, “I slept with Bolo, and I’m fine with that.” At the same time, during the reunion, she never categorically said, “Kenya! You are lying about me concerning Bolo!”
For Tanya, who has a fiancé, it was a bit of a stickier wicket, and she decided to quit the show after she admitted she was in the room with Porsha. She did not appear on the reunion either and may never show up on an “RHOA” episode again after three seasons.
Kenya continued to defend her obsessive need to “reveal” the truth about Bolo and Porsha.
“At the end of the day, we were at work,” Kenya said. “It’s my right to exploit what they do in a cast house for a reality show.”
She admitted though that if it were Cynthia Bailey or Kandi Burruss who had told her they had slept with the stripper, she might have kept it to herself. Kandi, in fact, may have known everything but tried assiduously to keep her mouth shut.
Kenya again denied leaking the news to Page Six of The New York Post, while intimating she has leaked RHOA news in the past to gossip blogger LoveBScott and TMZ.
This hour also included Kenya and Porsha trading more tired insults with each other.
For instance, Porsha to Kenya: “Maybe if you were more obsessed with your husband [instead of me], you’d still be together.”
And while Kenya was cool with Marlo, Marlo said she still didn’t fully trust Kenya.
Porsha and Marlo were definitely on the outs, too, with Porsha saying she had security with her because she was worried what Marlo might do to her.
And Drew Sidora complained that Kenya had a negative feeling toward her from day one for no reason. Drew: “You never even gave me a chance.”
Drew repeated the unproven accusation that LaToya Ali and Prophet Lott had slept together, adding that the “negative” energy surrounding them led to other prophets pulling out of blessing her baby. This also led to a lot of guffaws from the likes of Kenya, who said, “This is insane! This is stupid!”
Drew’s cassette tape of Prophet Lott admitting to “liking” LaToya was hardly smoking gun material. Andy Cohen made fun of her use of a cassette and added, “You’ve got to deliver the receipts!”
Marlo also said the theme of the reunion was a “dungeon,” like the bachelorette party, and also was a reference to a false rumor Porsha spread four years ago from now-ousted cast member Phaedra Parks about Kandi and her husband drugging and kidnapping people in R. Kelly style in a dungeon basement. Porsha said she and Kandi had long gotten past that ridiculousness and were now friends, if not super close buddies.