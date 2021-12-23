The last surviving dog from Michael Vick’s dogfighting ring has died

In 2007, when the police raided his compound, Vick was the star quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, the highest paid player in the NFL. Vick spent 18 months in prison for financing the dogfighting ring for six years. He later spent seven more years in the NFL with three other teams, retiring in 2016.

VIck eventually took full responsibility for his misdeeds, apologizing and making amends by spending time and money working to stop dogfighting in the years following his time in prison.

The Washington Post in 2019 tracked down the status of all 47 dogs, 11 of whom were still alive at the time of the reporting. “They landed in homes from California to Rhode Island, embraced by people with jobs ranging from preschool teacher to attorney,” the story said. “Some adopters love sports. Others had never heard of Vick. Some of the dogs struggled to heal emotionally and remained fearful through their lives. But they all found homes far more loving than the horror-film kennel that made headlines around the globe.”