The Fred 2022 concert lineup includes 38 Special, Travis Tritt, Ann Wilson of Heart, Atlanta Rhythm Section

Peachtree City’s The Fred amphitheater lineup for this summer features the usual heavy dose of 1970s and 1980s nostalgia with acts like Atlanta Rhythm Section, 38 Special, Boz Scaggs, the Little River Band, Travis Tritt and Ann Wilson of Heart.
There are also cover bands honoring Queen, Prince and Led Zeppelin as well as the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra playing the music of John Williams including “Star Wars.”
For fans of more recent music, there’s a “Pop 2000″ package featuring Chris Kirkpatrick of ‘NSYNC, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, O-Town, David Cook, Ryan Cabrera and LFO. Another concert later in the summer covering the 1990s and 2000s features Five for Fighting and the Verve Pipe.
There are packages of six concerts people can purchase together or on an individual show basis while six other shows are scheduled as well, with more to come. Tickets can be purchased at amphitheater.org with the package concerts going on sale for ticket package renewals on Feb. 22, new series ticket buyers on Feb. 28 and individual seats March 2.
CONCERTS AS PART OF A PACKAGE
SATURDAY, MAY 7, 38 SPECIAL with SHYANNE
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $450 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $360 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $220 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $40 - $50; Lawn - $30
SATURDAY, JUNE 4, LITTLE RIVER BAND with TRAPPERS CABIN
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $450 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $360 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $220 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $40 - $50; Lawn - $30
SATURDAY, JUNE 11, ANN WILSON OF HEART
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables- $600 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $510 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $300 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $55 - $65; Lawn - $40
SATURDAY, JULY 30, BOZ SCAGGS: OUT OF THE BLUES TOUR
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $585 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $525 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $300 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $59.50 - $69.50; Lawn - $49.50
SATURDAY, AUG 20, Pop 2000 – Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, with Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, O-Town, David Cook, Ryan Cabrera, LFO
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $600 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $510 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $260 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $47.50 - $57.50; Lawn - $37.50
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10, THE ATLANTA RHYTHM SECTION with Special Guest to Be Announced
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $474 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $414 (seats 6); Pub Tables – $220 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $40 - $45; Lawn - $30
2022 NON - SERIES CONCERTS
SATURDAY, APRIL 23, TRAVIS TRITT with CRAWFORD & POWER
This show is ON SALE NOW
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $600 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $510 (seats 6); Pub Tables - $300 (seats 4); Reserved seats - $58.50 - $68.50; Lawn - $45.
FRIDAY, MAY 13, MARSHALL CHARLOFF & THE PURPLE XPERIENCE with BLOCK PARTY BAND
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $390 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $330 per table (seats 6); Pub Tables - $180 (seats 4); Reserved seats $35 -$40; Lawn $30
SATURDAY, JUNE 18, STAR WARS AND MORE: The Music of John Williams with the ATLANTA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $477 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $420 per table (seats 6); Pub Tables - $260 (seats 4); Reserved seats $47.50 - $57.50; Lawn $30
SATURDAY, JULY 23, ZOSO – THE ULTIMATE LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE with GUARDIANS OF THE JUKEBOX
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $450 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $390 per table (seats 6); Pub Tables $200 (seats 4); Reserved seats $40 - $45; Lawn - $30
SATURDAY, AUG 6, FIVE FOR FIGHTING and THE VERVE PIPE
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $450 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $360 (seats 6); Pub Tables - $220 (seats 4); Reserved seats $40-$50; Lawn $30
SATURDAY, AUG 27, An evening with MARC MARTEL ULTIMATE QUEEN CELEBRATION
Gold/Pit and Terrace Tables - $480 (seats 6); Plaza Tables - $420 (seats 6); Pub Tables - $260 (seats 4); Reserved seats $45 - $55; Lawn $30; exclusive and limited VIP Meet-n-Greet package available for $69.99 (per person) which includes Meet-n-Greet and photo with Marc Martel and a personalized autographed CD
