The B-52s 2022 farewell tour ends at the Fox Theatre Nov. 11-12

At the Fox, 1970s disco legends K.C. and the Sunshine Band will join the B-52s.

To goose sales, the band is scheduled to perform on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday.

In a press release, Kate Pierson, 73, wrote: “Who knew what started as a way to have some fun and play music for our friends’ at house parties in Athens in 1977 would evolve into over 45 years of making music and touring the world. It’s been cosmic.”

Cindy Wilson, 65, whose late brother Ricky helped launch the band, added: “It has been a wild ride, that’s for sure. We feel truly blessed to have had an amazing career encouraging folks to dance, sing along with us and feel they can be whomever they are with our music.”

FILE - Kate Pierson, left, and Fred Schneider, of The B-52s, pose for a portrait in New York on June 21, 2018. The quirky dance-pop outfit The B-52s are hitting the road one last time for a final tour this summer that will roam from coast to coast. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)

Frontman Fred Schneider, who is 70, said: “No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road, it’s time for one last blow-out with our friends and family…our fans.”

The band’s last concert in Atlanta was in the fall of 2019 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. Its last stop at the Fox Theatre was in 2015. The B-52s have performed in many venues over the years in Atlanta including Atlanta Symphony Hall, Turner Field, Piedmont Park, Six Flags and the Atlanta Botanical Garden.

There are also plans to create a documentary history of the band, which has had hits over the years including “Rock Lobster,” “Planet Claire,” ‘Strobe Light,” “Party Out of Bounds,” “Love Shack” and “Roam.”

THE B-52S 2022 TOUR DATES SO FAR

August 22 Seattle, WA McCaw Hall*

September 29 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Casino**

September 30 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall**

October 1 Washington, DC The Anthem**

October 7 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre**

October 13 New York, NY Beacon Theatre**

October 14 New York, NY Beacon Theatre**

October 15 Atlantic City, NJ Ovation Hall – Ocean Casino**

October 19 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

October 21 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

October 22 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

October 28 San Francisco, CA The Masonic Auditorium*

October 29 San Francisco, CA The Masonic Auditorium*

November 4 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater**

November 11 Atlanta, The Fox Theatre**

November 12 Atlanta, The Fox Theatre**

*with Special Guests The Tubes

**with Special Guests KC & The Sunshine Band