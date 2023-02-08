SweetWater 420 Fest will be at the brewery itself this year instead of Centennial Olympic Park

This led Live Nation officials to cancel its massive annual music festival just weeks before it was supposed to happen last September at Piedmont Park, according to two officials with direct knowledge of the decision who spoke with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Live Nation itself declined to comment at the time and Peter Conlon, who runs Live Nation Atlanta, said last month that no decision has been made yet on the future of Music Midtown for 2023.

The woman who created and ran the fest for 15 years, Jennifer Bensch, is no longer involved. She did not respond to emails seeking comment.

The festival began in 2005 with a few hundred people in Oakhurst. It moved to the Masquerade, then Candler Park for several years, then Centennial Olympic Park in 2014, drawing thousands of fans. Last year’s festival featured major headlining acts Widespread Panic, the Avett Brothers and Jason Isbell over three days.

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

SweetWater 420′s headliners this year are far more modest ad include Shakey Graves, an Americana musician from Austin, Texas, and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, a funk-jam band from Baltimore.

This year, the logistics of the festival were handed over to the brewery itself.

With SweetWater 420 Fest now on private property, it can and will prohibit firearms during the festival.

“SweetWater 420 Fest started as a homegrown festival to celebrate Mother Earth in an intimate space and was inspired by the motto, ‘We’re here for a good time, she’s here for a long time,’ “ said Anna Krakovski Ferro, SweetWater’s director of marketing in a press release. “This year’s party will have similar vibes to those early editions with a give-back component to our Georgia Waterkeeper groups, a celebration of local artists, and a much more intimate gathering that goes back to the root of who we are.”

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Tickets at sweetwaterfest.com are $70 for one-day general admission and $130 for two-day general admission and $130 for single-day VIP and $240 for two-day VIP.

Christopher Hong, the publicist for the fest, declined to say what the capacity of the festival will be. SweetWater Brewery, at 195 Ottley Drive, will erect an indoor stage where the warehouse is located and an outdoor stage in the parking lot. But unlike previous park locations, this one will feature almost no grass, largely cement and asphalt.

The brewery, which includes a restaurant and bar, opened in 1997 and over the years has added event space, offices, a bottling line, a packaging hall and a tank farm. It is by far the largest craft brewery in the state of Georgia and ranks 10th in the nation, according to the Brewers Association, a trade group. In 2020, SweetWater was purchased by Aphria, a Canada-based cannabis company.

Two other major music festivals on public property are still scheduled to happen: Shaky Knees in May and Re:Set in June, both at Central Park in Atlanta.