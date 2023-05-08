Survey: The Weather Channel is the most trusted media organization in America

The most polarizing news organization is CNN, which still has major operations in Atlanta, where Ted Turner launched the cable network 43 years ago. There is a 92-point difference between the net trust among Democrats (+55) vs. Republicans (-37%) for CNN. This is virtually identical to the party divide with MSNBC, with a 91-point difference, although MSNBC is often considered more left-leaning than CNN (and CNN has recently made efforts to move to the middle).

Among Republicans, after The Weather Channel, the three news organizations with the most positive net trust numbers were Fox News (+42), Newsmax (+28) and One American News (+25).

Among Democrats, after The Weather Channel, the media groups with the highest net score were PBS (+62), ABC and NBC (both +61).

Only four organizations came out with a net negative score: Infowars (-16), the Daily Caller (-4), Breitbart News (-3), and Daily Kos (-1).

You can see the full results at yougov.com.