X

Survey: The Weather Channel is the most trusted media organization in America

Credit: THE WEATHER C

Credit: THE WEATHER C

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago
CNN is the most politically polarizing news group surveyed.

Atlanta-based The Weather Channel is the most trusted among 54 media organizations, according to an Economist/You Gov survey last month.

The survey created a “net” score of people who trusted an organization vs. those who did not.

The Weather Channel had a net positive score of +53, with bipartisan support from Democrats (+64) and Republicans (+47). It’s the only organization to achieve that distinction in this highly divided media landscape, in part because it’s the only one out of the 56 choices that doesn’t actively delve into politics.

The Weather Channel also came in on top last year, when only 22 media organizations were included in the survey.

The top four most trusted organizations remain the same from 2022. After The Weather Channel came Public Broadcasting Service (+30), BBC (+29) and The Wall Street Journal (+24). The Journal, a business-oriented newspaper owned by Rupert Murdoch, actually received significantly more positive trust numbers from Democrats (+42) than Republicans (+9). Forbes magazine had similar results.

The most polarizing news organization is CNN, which still has major operations in Atlanta, where Ted Turner launched the cable network 43 years ago. There is a 92-point difference between the net trust among Democrats (+55) vs. Republicans (-37%) for CNN. This is virtually identical to the party divide with MSNBC, with a 91-point difference, although MSNBC is often considered more left-leaning than CNN (and CNN has recently made efforts to move to the middle).

Among Republicans, after The Weather Channel, the three news organizations with the most positive net trust numbers were Fox News (+42), Newsmax (+28) and One American News (+25).

Among Democrats, after The Weather Channel, the media groups with the highest net score were PBS (+62), ABC and NBC (both +61).

Only four organizations came out with a net negative score: Infowars (-16), the Daily Caller (-4), Breitbart News (-3), and Daily Kos (-1).

You can see the full results at yougov.com.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Atlanta to pay settlement to photojournalist arrested in 20202h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL defendant who said Donald Trump, Joe Biden were guiding him to be tried separately
52m ago

Credit: AP

5 days after deadly shooting, many offices reopen in Northside Medical Midtown
58m ago

Federal judge denies Victor Hill freedom request pending appeal
5h ago

Federal judge denies Victor Hill freedom request pending appeal
5h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

MARTA’s relations with Atlanta council show signs of strain
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Bravo

Reality star Kim Zolciak files for divorce from ex-Falcon Kroy Biermann
1h ago
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′ opens at $118 million in domestic box office
1h ago
What are the most popular movies shot in Georgia since 2008?
2h ago
Featured

Atlanta area high school graduation dates
7h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top