Steve Lacy, LCD Soundsystem, boygenius headline new Re:Set music festival in Atlanta June 9-11

Pre-sale tickets start Feb. 7 and you can register at resetconcertseries.com/presale/. Tickets begin at $99.50. General sales begin Feb. 10.

This festival is debuting just a month after the well-established Shaky Knees Festival in the same location. This year, that festival (happening on May 5-7) features headliners The Killers, Muse and The Lumineers.

Lacy, a relative newcomer with an alternative R&B and soul sound, is hot off a No. 1 hit “Bad Habit” last fall. Grammy-winning LCD Soundsystem, a dance-rock group, has been around for more than 20 years and has already broken up and gotten back together. boygenius is a female indie “super group” trio featuring Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, and Phoebe Bridgers.

Here is the entire Re:Set series in 12 cities:

Re:Set Concert Series:

LCD Soundsystem:

06-02 Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

06-03 San Diego, CA - Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium

06-04 Pasadena, CA - Brookside at the Rose Bowl

06-09 New Orleans, LA - Festival Grounds at City Park

06-10 Atlanta, GA - Central Park

06-11 Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds

06-16 Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

06-17 Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs

06-18 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

06-23 Nashville, TN - The Great Lawn in Centennial Park

06-24 Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! Festival Site

06-25 Chicago, IL - Riis Park

Steve Lacy:

06-02 Pasadena, CA - Brookside at the Rose Bowl

06-03 Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

06-04 San Diego, CA - Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium

06-09 Atlanta, GA - Central Park

06-10 Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds

06-11 New Orleans, LA - Festival Grounds at City Park

06-16 Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs

06-17 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

06-18 Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

06-23 Chicago, IL - Riis Park

06-24 Nashville, TN - The Great Lawn in Centennial Park

06-25 Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! Festival Site

Boygenius:

06-02 San Diego, CA - Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium

06-03 Pasadena, CA - Brookside at the Rose Bowl

06-04 Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

06-09 Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds

06-10 New Orleans, LA - Festival Grounds at City Park

06-11 Atlanta, GA - Central Park

06-16 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

06-17 Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

06-18 Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs

06-23 Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! Festival Site

06-24 Chicago, IL - Riis Park

06-25 Nashville, TN - The Great Lawn in Centennial Park