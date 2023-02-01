X
Steve Lacy, LCD Soundsystem, boygenius headline new Re:Set music festival in Atlanta June 9-11

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

With pandemic restrictions receding into the rear-view mirror, festivals are coming back with a vengeance. The new Re:Set Festival will stop by Central Park in Atlanta with three popular headlining acts: Steve Lacy, LCD Soundsystem and boygenius.

The festival is actually 12 festivals over four weekends in June. The three major acts will hit three different cities each weekend in the same region, rotating as headliners each night.

In Atlanta, Lacy will headline Friday, June 9, following James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé.

On Saturday, LCD Soundsystem will top the bill after Jamie xx, Idles, and Big Freedia.

And on Sunday, boygenius will end the night after sets by Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange.

Pre-sale tickets start Feb. 7 and you can register at resetconcertseries.com/presale/. Tickets begin at $99.50. General sales begin Feb. 10.

This festival is debuting just a month after the well-established Shaky Knees Festival in the same location. This year, that festival (happening on May 5-7) features headliners The Killers, Muse and The Lumineers.

Lacy, a relative newcomer with an alternative R&B and soul sound, is hot off a No. 1 hit “Bad Habit” last fall. Grammy-winning LCD Soundsystem, a dance-rock group, has been around for more than 20 years and has already broken up and gotten back together. boygenius is a female indie “super group” trio featuring Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, and Phoebe Bridgers.

Here is the entire Re:Set series in 12 cities:

Re:Set Concert Series:

LCD Soundsystem:

06-02 Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

06-03 San Diego, CA - Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium

06-04 Pasadena, CA - Brookside at the Rose Bowl

06-09 New Orleans, LA - Festival Grounds at City Park

06-10 Atlanta, GA - Central Park

06-11 Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds

06-16 Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

06-17 Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs

06-18 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

06-23 Nashville, TN - The Great Lawn in Centennial Park

06-24 Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! Festival Site

06-25 Chicago, IL - Riis Park

Steve Lacy:

06-02 Pasadena, CA - Brookside at the Rose Bowl

06-03 Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

06-04 San Diego, CA - Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium

06-09 Atlanta, GA - Central Park

06-10 Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds

06-11 New Orleans, LA - Festival Grounds at City Park

06-16 Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs

06-17 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

06-18 Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

06-23 Chicago, IL - Riis Park

06-24 Nashville, TN - The Great Lawn in Centennial Park

06-25 Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! Festival Site

Boygenius:

06-02 San Diego, CA - Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium

06-03 Pasadena, CA - Brookside at the Rose Bowl

06-04 Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

06-09 Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds

06-10 New Orleans, LA - Festival Grounds at City Park

06-11 Atlanta, GA - Central Park

06-16 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

06-17 Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

06-18 Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs

06-23 Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! Festival Site

06-24 Chicago, IL - Riis Park

06-25 Nashville, TN - The Great Lawn in Centennial Park

