Steak Shapiro’s Atlanta Eats signs deal with V-103, Star for weekly segments

He is also working on projects with comedian Jeff Foxworthy and shooting an Atlanta digital show “RIding Hungry” that is a bit like “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” featuring local celebrities and their favorite eateries. The first two include Shapiro gabbing with Foxworthy and celebrity chef Kevin Rathbun.

Shapiro once co-owned the sports talk station 790/The Zone and was a long-time morning host for 680/93.7 The Fan until last fall when he became a victim of budget cutting.

He said he currently is still under a non-compete clause with the Fan so he can’t go on Entercom’s sports talk station 92.9/The Game just yet but plans to do so down the road. Shapiro’s love for food was always a staple of any of his radio shows.

The time away from radio has given Shapiro a greater ability to focus on building his own businesses: his nine-year-old Atlanta Eats media operation and his companion production company Bread-n-Butter Content Studio.

His robust website provides space for food-related blogs and videos. Some of that content will be shared by V-103 and Star’s digital properties. Shapiro also hopes to use some of the radio personalities on his “Atlanta Eats” TV show, which airs daily on Peachtree TV. “Atlanta Eats” segments are currently available on the Atlanta Eats app and YouTube page.

Shapiro said nine years of building food content is bearing fruit as some of his evergreen stories generate heavy traffic and land on top of search engines like his “29 black-owned black restaurants” piece.

He also hired a new programming vice president Jackson Butler to create more national content and he has a new president Kyle Korelishn.