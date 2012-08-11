Sports station the Zone operators sell assets

"These guys run an incredibly successful operation," Mack said in a phone interview Monday. "We're proud to be a part of it. We don't want to mess up a good thing."

The station, which features long-time hosts such as Ryan and Doug Stewart, Mike Bell, Nick Cellini and Chris Dimino, competes aggressively with rival sports station 680/The Fan (WCNN-AM).

Saltzman, in an interview Monday, said the station grossed $14 million in 2007, far more than most stations with comparable ratings. Despite a weaker signal, it would frequently beat the Fan in both ratings and revenue. He did not disclose how much the station is currently billing, but most stations in the Atlanta market have seen revenue declines in the past three years.

In 2004, Big League paid $11.5 million for three St. Louis radio stations. After the recession hit, their value took a nosedive. Saltzman said in an earlier interview that Big League has had to unload those stations at a major loss.

Shapiro said the station is not under financial duress: "Owning your own company is extremely rewarding. We decided to trade in the day-to-day stress for the security of a great job at a great company."

In July, the Zone ranked 22nd among men 25 to 54, its target audience, according to Arbitron. The Fan ranked 17th.