680/The Fan drops John Kincade and Steak Shapiro, adds ‘Hometeam’ Brandon Leak and Joe Hamilton

Sports talk 680/The Fan dropped veteran hosts Stephen “Steak” Shapiro and John Kincade this week and added several personalities from Xtra 106.3 including “Hometeam” Brandon Leak and Joe Hamilton.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the bottom lines of all radio stations. For the past three years, 680/The Fan has been operating a second sports talk station Xtra 106.3 that generates very little income and is, in effect, subsidized by the Fan.
David Dickey, who runs the Fan, was using the second station as a minor league team to develop talent. He couldn’t afford to do that anymore so he decided to take much of the talent from Xtra 106.3 and place them on the Fan.
At the same time, with several months of depressed revenues, he decided to let go morning host Shapiro, who has been there seven years since selling off his former rival station 790/The Zone. Given his level of experience and brand name recognition in town, Shapiro is one of the highest paid talents on the station. He has worked his entire time at the Fan with Sandra Golden and Brian Finneran. He also runs Atlanta Eats, which provides content about local restaurants, and Bread n Butter Content Studio.
Kincade was also released from his duties. He just celebrated 20 years at the station with Buck Belue and is a national weekend CBS Sports talk show host and podcast co-host with Shaquille O’Neal. The biggest name from Xtra 106.3 that didn’t make the transition was Mark Zinno, who previously worked at 92.9/The Game.
“John and Steak and Mark are great guys and talented broadcasters,” Dickey said. “They will always be a part of The Fan and my hope is we will continue to work together in many forms and functions.”
Dickey provided the Atlanta Journal-Constitution with the new daytime weekday schedule on the Fan, which is now five shows instead of four.
- The Front Row: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sandra Golden, Brian Finneran and now John Michaels
- Brandon Leak and Joe Hamilton: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Nick Cellini and Chris Dimino 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Buck Belue, Hutson Mason and Tug Cowart 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Chuck and Chernoff: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Chuck Oliver and Matt Chernoff
The Fan will now have 12 full-time hosts from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays instead of nine. In comparison, rival 92.9/The Game runs three shows during that same time period with a total of six hosts.
Dickey said Xtra 106.3 will simulcast the Fan for the time being “until I start building more new shows and talent for further expansion.”