680/The Fan drops John Kincade and Steak Shapiro, adds ‘Hometeam’ Brandon Leak and Joe Hamilton

“John and Steak and Mark are great guys and talented broadcasters,” Dickey said. “They will always be a part of The Fan and my hope is we will continue to work together in many forms and functions.”

Dickey provided the Atlanta Journal-Constitution with the new daytime weekday schedule on the Fan, which is now five shows instead of four.

The Front Row: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sandra Golden, Brian Finneran and now John Michaels

Brandon Leak and Joe Hamilton: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Nick Cellini and Chris Dimino 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Buck Belue, Hutson Mason and Tug Cowart 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Chuck and Chernoff: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Chuck Oliver and Matt Chernoff

The Fan will now have 12 full-time hosts from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays instead of nine. In comparison, rival 92.9/The Game runs three shows during that same time period with a total of six hosts.

Dickey said Xtra 106.3 will simulcast the Fan for the time being “until I start building more new shows and talent for further expansion.”