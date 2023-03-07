Snoop Dogg hits the road with Too Short, Wiz Khalifa and Warren G

Snoop Dogg is coming back to perform in Atlanta for the first time in four years at Lakewood Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
The 33-city tour begins in Vancouver, British Columbia, in early July and runs through late August.
The iconic rap star will be joined by Wiz Khalifa (”Black and Yellow,” “See You Again”), Too $hort (”Blow the Whistle,” “The Ghetto”), Warren G (”Regulate”) and Berner with a special appearance from DJ Drama.
Ticket Citi presales begin Tuesday, March 7, with general on sale starting Friday, March 10, at 9 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Prices have not yet been released.
Snoop last performed in Atlanta at the Tabernacle in 2019. Before that, he’s headlined State Farm Arena, Lakewood Amphitheatre and the Sweetwater 420 Festival.
He already spends a lot of time in Atlanta.
In 2021, he played a super cool vampire hunter in the Netflix comedy film with Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco called “Night Shift” in metro Atlanta. He has a recurring role as a pastor in Starz’s “BMF,” also produced in Atlanta. And he recently finished producing and starring in a sports comedy movie “Underdoggs” in metro Atlanta that is set for theatrical release in the fall.
In “Underdoggs,” Snoop plays Jaycen Jenning, “2J’s,” a former NFL superstar who, after a run in with the law, agrees to coach a youth football team in lieu of prison. Other actors in the film include Tika Sumpter, Mike Epps, Andrew Schulz and George Lopez.
2023 HIGH SCHOOL REUNION TOUR DATES:
Fri Jul 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sat Jul 08 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sun Jul 09 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Tue Jul 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Jul 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Sun Jul 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
Tue Jul 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thu Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Fri Jul 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
Sun Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Jul 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Jul 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sat Jul 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Sun Jul 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Tue Aug 01 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Wed Aug 02 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Fri Aug 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sat Aug 05 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sun Aug 06 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Tue Aug 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Wed Aug 09 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Fri Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sat Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sun Aug 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Tue Aug 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Wed Aug 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Sat Aug 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Sun Aug 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
About the Author
Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation