Snoop Dogg hits the road with Too Short, Wiz Khalifa and Warren G

Credit: Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago
He will be at Lakewood Amphitheatre Aug. 9.

Snoop Dogg is coming back to perform in Atlanta for the first time in four years at Lakewood Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The 33-city tour begins in Vancouver, British Columbia, in early July and runs through late August.

The iconic rap star will be joined by Wiz Khalifa (”Black and Yellow,” “See You Again”), Too $hort (”Blow the Whistle,” “The Ghetto”), Warren G (”Regulate”) and Berner with a special appearance from DJ Drama.

Ticket Citi presales begin Tuesday, March 7, with general on sale starting Friday, March 10, at 9 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Prices have not yet been released.

Snoop last performed in Atlanta at the Tabernacle in 2019. Before that, he’s headlined State Farm Arena, Lakewood Amphitheatre and the Sweetwater 420 Festival.

He already spends a lot of time in Atlanta.

In 2021, he played a super cool vampire hunter in the Netflix comedy film with Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco called “Night Shift” in metro Atlanta. He has a recurring role as a pastor in Starz’s “BMF,” also produced in Atlanta. And he recently finished producing and starring in a sports comedy movie “Underdoggs” in metro Atlanta that is set for theatrical release in the fall.

In “Underdoggs,” Snoop plays Jaycen Jenning, “2J’s,” a former NFL superstar who, after a run in with the law, agrees to coach a youth football team in lieu of prison. Other actors in the film include Tika Sumpter, Mike Epps, Andrew Schulz and George Lopez.

2023 HIGH SCHOOL REUNION TOUR DATES:

Fri Jul 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sat Jul 08 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sun Jul 09 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Jul 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sun Jul 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

Tue Jul 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Jul 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

Sun Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jul 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat Jul 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sun Jul 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue Aug 01 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Aug 02 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Aug 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Aug 05 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Aug 06 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Aug 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Aug 09 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Aug 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Aug 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sat Aug 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sun Aug 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

