Shakira coming to Georgia for new NBC dance competition ‘Dancing With Myself’

Shakira brings her new dance competition show to Georgia.

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Shakira, riding off TikTok dance crazes and her own “Girl Like Me” dance challenge, has created a new NBC reality competition show called “Dancing With Myself,” set to shoot soon in Georgia.

According to Variety, a “group of dancers of all ages will compete in a series of dance challenges that are designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators, including Shakira.”

The contestants are isolated in pods and given a limited amount of time to learn routines, as well as add their own unique flair. They then perform the dance in front of a live audience.

Shakira and her panel of judges provide feedback before the audience decides who wins best dancer of the night and wins an unspecified cash prize.

“I’m excited to be a part of a dance competition that places such a high value on creative movement and how it translates into personal expression, not to mention how it contributes to a sense of community,” Shakira said in a press statement. “I’ve personally been blown away by some of the talent I’ve seen thanks to people having access to their own platforms through social media. Dance has been an incredibly potent force throughout my life, and I’m eager to show the world how transformative, empowering and fun it can be.”

Shakira, a 45-year-old Colombian singer with an international following, crossed over to English language success in the early 2000s with hits like “Whenever, Wherever,” “Underneath Your Clothes” and “Hips Don’t Lie.”

She was also a coach on “The Voice” for two seasons in 2013 and 2014. She and Jennifer Lopez, who hosted her own NBC dance show “World of Dance” from 2017 to 2020, showed off their dance moves during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

Shakira’s song “Girl Like Me” with Black Eyed Peas in 2020 went viral on TikTok as people around the world imitated her choreography while she wore a Jane Fonda-inspired workout outfit.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

