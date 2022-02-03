Shakira coming to Georgia for new NBC dance competition ‘Dancing With Myself’

“I’m excited to be a part of a dance competition that places such a high value on creative movement and how it translates into personal expression, not to mention how it contributes to a sense of community,” Shakira said in a press statement. “I’ve personally been blown away by some of the talent I’ve seen thanks to people having access to their own platforms through social media. Dance has been an incredibly potent force throughout my life, and I’m eager to show the world how transformative, empowering and fun it can be.”

Shakira, a 45-year-old Colombian singer with an international following, crossed over to English language success in the early 2000s with hits like “Whenever, Wherever,” “Underneath Your Clothes” and “Hips Don’t Lie.”

She was also a coach on “The Voice” for two seasons in 2013 and 2014. She and Jennifer Lopez, who hosted her own NBC dance show “World of Dance” from 2017 to 2020, showed off their dance moves during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

Shakira’s song “Girl Like Me” with Black Eyed Peas in 2020 went viral on TikTok as people around the world imitated her choreography while she wore a Jane Fonda-inspired workout outfit.