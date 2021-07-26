Sebastian Maniscalco makes first appearance at State Farm Arena Nov. 19

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for the Atlanta date as well as for shows in arenas in Tampa, Florida; Philadelphia; Chicago; Detroit; and Boston, among others. Ticket prices were not yet released for the State Farm Arena show, but he charged $43.50 to $83.50 at the Fox Theatre three years ago.

His edgy observational comedy, which infuses a lot of physical humor, has brought him accolades and a huge fan base. He has multiple Netflix specials and starred in “The Irishman” with Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino. He also has a new food show on Discovery+ coming out next month called “Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco.”