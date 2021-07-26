Sebastian Maniscalco makes first appearance at State Farm Arena Nov. 19

Comic Sebastian Maniscalco, whose popularity has grown steadily in recent years, is coming to State Farm Arena November 19, a major achievement for any stand-up comic.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for the Atlanta date as well as for shows in arenas in Tampa, Florida; Philadelphia; Chicago; Detroit; and Boston, among others. Ticket prices were not yet released for the State Farm Arena show, but he charged $43.50 to $83.50 at the Fox Theatre three years ago.
His edgy observational comedy, which infuses a lot of physical humor, has brought him accolades and a huge fan base. He has multiple Netflix specials and starred in “The Irishman” with Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino. He also has a new food show on Discovery+ coming out next month called “Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco.”
Maniscalco, in an interview with me in 2017, said he doesn’t perceive his piqued nature as darkness per se. “It’s lighthearted stuff,” he said. “It’s not unhappiness at all. It’s more angst and impatience. I’m really a happy guy. There are undertones of disapproval of how human society interacts on a day-to-day basis. It’s all kinds of fun!”
In Atlanta, he has landed larger venues with each subsequent visit. In 2016, he performed at the Tabernacle. In 2017, he moved up to Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. By 2018, he was at the Fox Theatre. This will be his first local show in three years.
“It’s not like the old days when an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ with Johnny Carson gave you immediate cache and everybody immediately knows you,” Maniscalco said to me in 2018. “Now it’s more like getting a viral YouTube video, then a Showtime special, then someone hears you on the Joe Rogan podcast. It’s a culmination of different things.”
Other comics who have performed solo at State Farm Arena (and its predecessor Philips) in recent years include Gabriel Iglesias, Amy Schumer and Jim Gaffigan.
In Forbes’ most recent compilation of highest-earning stand-up comics, Maniscalco in 2019 came in fifth with $26 million, behind only Trevor Noah ($28 million), Gaffigan ($30 million), Maniscalco’s friend Jerry Seinfeld ($41 million) and Kevin Hart ($59 million).
