Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs now in the hunt for BET along with Tyler Perry, Byron Allen

All three wealthy Black media moguls have ties to Atlanta. This is, of course, home base for Perry and his sprawling studio operations. Allen, whose media company is headquartered in Los Angeles, has owned the Atlanta-based Weather Channel cable network since 2018. Combs owns Revolt TV, which he launched in 2013 and recently relocated its headquarters to Atlanta. It brands itself as “the space for the unapologetic, authoritative voice of Hip Hop culture, which includes rap and R&B music, and social justice news.”

Paramount Global is focusing its energies on its primary subscription-based service Paramount+ and free streaming site Pluto TV. It also plans to incorporate Showtime into Paramount+. The company is considering placing its niche streaming service BET+ ― along with the original BET channel, VH1 and a new production arm BET Studios ― into the hands of a majority owner that can nurture the brand better.