Scripted miniseries about Gladys Knight in the works

There are plans to design the Knight series over multiple seasons representing different parts of her life, covering the time she won “Ted Mack’s The Original Amateur Hour” at age 8, the formation of the Pips, the Motown years and her time as a solo artist. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.

And her non-music exploits will be chronicled. She has acted in dramas and comedies and shown up on reality shows like “The Masked Singer.” She has been married four times and has three children. She has battled gambling addiction and one of her sons was once kidnapped, forcing her to pay a massive ransom.