‘Saturday Night Live’ gives Waffle House center stage ... in a way

So the writers on “Saturday Night Live” decided to do a three-minute, pre-taped skit based entirely around a Waffle House that aired this past Saturday. But it’s done in the guise of a fake teen series called “Varsity Valley.”

Jenny Ortega, the “Wednesday” actress who was host, plays an earnest high school senior ready to break up with her boyfriend, played by Marcello Hernandez. Their entire, super sincere conversation happens in the parking lot of a Waffle House.