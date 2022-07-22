ajc logo
Sarah Michelle Gellar joins ‘Teen Wolf’ offshoot series ‘Wolf Pack’ shooting in metro Atlanta

Sarah Michelle Gellar participates in a panel for "Teen Wolf: The Movie" on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Sarah Michelle Gellar participates in a panel for "Teen Wolf: The Movie" on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Sarah Michelle Gellar, best known for her time as Buffy the Vampire Slayer two decades ago, has joined the Paramount+ TV series “Wolf Pack,” which is shooting in metro Atlanta. She is playing the lead.

Gellar, 45, showed up at a ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie” panel at Comic-Con in San Diego Thursday to surprise the crowd with the news.

“Wolf Pack” is a spinoff the 1980s “Teen Wolf” films and the more recent MTV series, which also shot its first two seasons in Atlanta more than a decade ago.

Creator Jeff Davis is overseeing both a movie revival of the MTV show and “Wolf Pack,” which is based on a book series by Edo van Belkom and follows a teenage boy (Armani Jackson) and girl (Bella Shepard) whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

The series is set to air later this year. Gellar’s specific role has not been revealed.

