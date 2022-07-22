Sarah Michelle Gellar joins ‘Teen Wolf’ offshoot series ‘Wolf Pack’ shooting in metro Atlanta

Sarah Michelle Gellar, best known for her time as Buffy the Vampire Slayer two decades ago, has joined the Paramount+ TV series “Wolf Pack,” which is shooting in metro Atlanta. She is playing the lead.
Gellar, 45, showed up at a ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie” panel at Comic-Con in San Diego Thursday to surprise the crowd with the news.
“Wolf Pack” is a spinoff the 1980s “Teen Wolf” films and the more recent MTV series, which also shot its first two seasons in Atlanta more than a decade ago.
Creator Jeff Davis is overseeing both a movie revival of the MTV show and “Wolf Pack,” which is based on a book series by Edo van Belkom and follows a teenage boy (Armani Jackson) and girl (Bella Shepard) whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.
The series is set to air later this year. Gellar’s specific role has not been revealed.
