Samantha Bee’s latest TBS ‘Full Frontal’ episode focuses exclusively on Georgia and the Senate races

>>RELATED: A brief history of how the Georgia runoff system came to be

AJC political reporter Greg Bluestein even gets a cameo appearance in a Fox News clip noting that both sides are trying to generate enthusiasms for their respective bases to show up at the polls.

After asking Georgians to vote, Bee then mock asked for Mayer to come out and sing the song “Why Georgia.”

“He said no?” she said. “Well [expletive] him. He broke Jessica’s heart. [Jessica Simpson]. John Mayer’s body is not a wonderland. It’s, at best, a Six Flags.”

Bee interviewed Jon Ossoff, who is going up against Sen. David Purdue.

She also did an animated version of the situation using a Dr. Seuss-type rhyme scheme with lines such as “While David Purdue democracy sicken, no surprise he’s named after chicken.” Mitch McConnell, Senate Republican majority leader, in her story plays the Grinch.

Allana Harken, one of her correspondents, then traveled to Savannah. She interviewed residents of both political stripes. One Trump supporter complained that Trump won four Nobel Peace prizes “nobody ever talks about” and was worried about whether the runoff election would be fair after hearing unsubstantiated allegations of widespread voter fraud in November.

The episode opened and ended with Atlanta rap star and actor Ludacris, who got to promote his new subscription-based website kidnation.com, which uses music videos to teach kids about topics such as health and wellness, multicultural inclusivity, emotional intelligence and critical thinking.