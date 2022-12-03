ajc logo
Rock 100.5 goes into stunt mode, dumping ‘Elliot in the Morning’ after 9 months

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago
The Verve’s ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ has been playing since Friday evening in loop

Rock 100.5, starting Friday evening, began stunting by playing the Verve’s 1997 alternative rock hit “Bittersweet Symphony” in a loop with the verbal tease: “It’s coming. Same As It Ever Was. Monday 6 a.m.”

Nine months ago, Rock 100.5 added syndicated morning show “Elliot in the Morning” and moved “Southside” Steve Rickman and Axel Lowe to afternoons.

The tease implies that the rock station may bring Rickman and Lowe back to mornings.

Atlanta-based Cumulus, which owns Rock 100.5, has also blanked out its website https://www.allthingsrockatl.com/.

Rock 100.5 boss Brian Phillips really liked Elliot Segal’s free-wheeling morning show, which didn’t follow a normal syndicated clock. Segments would go on until Segal felt like taking a break. Segal has been on DC 101 in Washington, D.C., since 1999.

But Atlantans didn’t take to it.

In October Nielsen ratings, the morning show ratings for Segal was a mere 0.7, tied for 27th place. Even among men 25-54, the target audience, his show was in 18th place with a 1.8 rating behind morning shows on Q99.7, B98.5, Praise 102.5 and Fish 104.7, which are more geared toward women.

In comparison, Rickman and Lowe were doing far better in afternoons. That personality-based local show was ranked 18th overall (1.8) and 10th place (4.3) among men 25 to 54.

Rock 100.5 as a station has a weaker signal than its closest rival 97.1/The River, which dominates the rock space in Atlanta and has been the No. 1 station in Atlanta overall for several months.

The River’s ratings were six times bigger than Rock 100.5 in October, 8.4 to 1.4. In November, Rock slumped even more, falling to 1.2 while The River held its top spot with an 8.2.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

