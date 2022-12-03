Rock 100.5 goes into stunt mode, dumping ‘Elliot in the Morning’ after 9 months

But Atlantans didn’t take to it.

In October Nielsen ratings, the morning show ratings for Segal was a mere 0.7, tied for 27th place. Even among men 25-54, the target audience, his show was in 18th place with a 1.8 rating behind morning shows on Q99.7, B98.5, Praise 102.5 and Fish 104.7, which are more geared toward women.

In comparison, Rickman and Lowe were doing far better in afternoons. That personality-based local show was ranked 18th overall (1.8) and 10th place (4.3) among men 25 to 54.

Rock 100.5 as a station has a weaker signal than its closest rival 97.1/The River, which dominates the rock space in Atlanta and has been the No. 1 station in Atlanta overall for several months.

The River’s ratings were six times bigger than Rock 100.5 in October, 8.4 to 1.4. In November, Rock slumped even more, falling to 1.2 while The River held its top spot with an 8.2.