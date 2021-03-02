Report: T.I. is not going to be in “Ant-Man 3”

Tip “T.I.” Harris, the Atlanta rap star and actor, is not going to be in the third “Ant-Man’ film, which is currently called “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter.
The story said it’s unclear if this decision had anything to do with recent sexual assault allegations against T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle.
T.I., in the first two films “Ant-Man” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” played Dave, a friend of the primary character Scott Lang (Paul Rudd). Combined, the first two films generated more than $1 billion in worldwide theater gross revenue.
Rudd, along with Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, are slated to appear in the third film, which will likely be shot in Georgia like the first two films. It’s set to be released in 2022.
The first accusations against T.I. and Tiny came out last month on social media with women saying the couple allegedly required women to take drugs before entering their home followed by sexual assault and abuse. Production of their fourth season of Atlanta reality show on VH1, “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle,” was suspended even as the couple released a statement denying the allegations.
On Monday, attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who represents 11 alleged victims, detailed more stories of sexual abuse, forced intake of drugs, kidnapping, intimidation and harassment that happened in California and Georgia. He asked authorities in these states to open investigations. He said the allegations span from 2005 to as recently as 2018.
A lawyer for the couple, Steve Sadow, released a statement and said his clients continue to “deny in the strongest possible terms these baseless and unjustified allegations...We fully expect that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming. These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media and now attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.”