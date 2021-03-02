Report: T.I. is not going to be in “Ant-Man 3”

The story said it’s unclear if this decision had anything to do with recent sexual assault allegations against T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle.

T.I., in the first two films “Ant-Man” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” played Dave, a friend of the primary character Scott Lang (Paul Rudd). Combined, the first two films generated more than $1 billion in worldwide theater gross revenue.