Lawyer wants T.I. and Tiny investigated for sex abuse allegations

Blackburn’s letters called on the officials to investigate the behavior of T.I., an Atlanta superstar born Clifford J. Harris Jr., and Harris, also known as Tiny, a member of the R&B group Xscape, in order “to tackle and end the stream of depravity being committed.” Most of his clients were referred to anonymously in the letters, Blackburn wrote, because they were “in fear for their lives and safety,” citing T.I.’s reputation as a powerful man who has been convicted in the past of federal weapons charges.

However, the lawyer added, “My clients and their witnesses are prepared to speak with investigators and prosecutors from your office.”

Several of the women are interested in pursuing criminal cases against T.I. and Harris, Blackburn said in an interview, but they are running up against the statutes of limitation in some instances.

Blackburn said he sent letters seeking criminal investigations to the offices of the U.S. Attorneys for the Northern District of Georgia and the Central District of California, the Los Angeles County District Attorney and the state attorneys general of California and Georgia; he said he had received notifications that they had been delivered. The Georgia attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The other law enforcement officials either declined to comment or said they could not confirm receipt of the letters.

What the letters say?

A military veteran, a former friend turned assistant, an exotic dancer and a teenage intern at T.I.’s studio and record label, Grand Hustle, were among the accusers, the lawyer’s letters said.

The New York Times has spoken with five people who, the letters said, were drugged, raped or sexually assaulted by the Harrises or those in their orbit, along with multiple individuals, including friends or family members, who said they were told of those episodes soon after, often within days. In three of the cases, The Times also reviewed messages or photos that supported their timeline of events.

In interviews, the women portrayed the rapper and his wife as aggressors who deployed drugs, alcohol, money and their celebrity status to prey on and entrap women for sexual abuse, then threatened violence against anyone who might speak out.

The veteran, who served five years in the Air Force, said she met the couple in Los Angeles in 2005.

She and a friend had been whisked into the VIP section of a club where the pair, not yet married, were holding court, the military veteran recalled in an interview. Tameka Harris soon offered the women a taste of her drink, and they tried it, she said. The veteran had also ordered one drink from the VIP bar, she said — an amaretto sour, her standard cocktail and the only other thing she had knowingly consumed that night.

Within hours, the two friends were sick — woozy and vomiting, they both said in separate interviews. The military veteran, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect her family, came to believe that she had been drugged, she said.

Once she became incapacitated, she said T.I. and Harris then raped her in a hotel room. The veteran’s friend said in a separate interview that she had observed the woman leave the club with T.I. and Harris and recalled hearing details of the encounter the next morning as they drove home, in shock. For the veteran, who was 23 at the time, it was a life-altering trauma, she said.

In a video posted to Instagram in late February, when other, similar accounts of abuse first surfaced, T.I. called all of his sexual interactions consensual. He said they had never drugged anyone against their will, held anyone against their will or made anyone do anything.

As a regional street rapper turned pop star, actor and community leader, T.I., 40, has enjoyed one of the more dramatic narrative arcs in hip-hop history, reinventing himself as a civil rights activist and elder statesman in music after repeated arrests involving drugs and firearms early in his life and career.

His public rehabilitation after a 2009 federal prison sentence for felony gun charges and a subsequent drug arrest was cultivated over the past decade in part through reality shows that focused on his parenting and blended family of seven children, three of whom he had with Harris, 45. Earlier in February, in light of the allegations, MTV Entertainment postponed production on the VH1 show “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle,” saying it would use the time to gather more information.

Although most of the incidents predated the rapper’s public reinvention, the accusations of drugging, rape and violence have threatened to undermine the professional makeover that has framed T.I. as an upstanding family man and activist from a hardened former criminal. In May, after the police killing of George Floyd and amid the protests that followed in Atlanta, T.I. appeared alongside the city’s mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, at a news conference, calling for peace in the place where he was born and raised.

“Our culture runs this city,” T.I. later told CNN as he campaigned for Democrats in two Senate runoff races there.

The Atlanta mayor’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

The women interviewed by The Times said they initially felt more at ease because they were being showered with attention by what seemed like a committed couple. Harris, whose nickname, Tiny, comes from her petite stature, served as a friendly figure, they said, especially compared with the more aloof T.I., whose career was on the ascent at the time. The women said they had not suspected Harris, a longtime Atlanta presence who co-wrote the TLC hit “No Scrubs,” of being predatory.

Blackburn’s letters to law enforcement officials also included the account of an Atlanta-based woman who became friends with Harris when they were teenagers and who went on to work for the couple around 2005, traveling and partying with them.

“On several occasions T.I. forced her to take multiple ecstasy pills,” and “the duo forced her to engage in sexual acts with different women against her will,” Blackburn wrote. “She has personally witnessed women complaining of being kidnapped and held against their will for days at a time.”

In an interview with The Times, the woman said she never approached authorities because she was scared of what would happen to her and her family.

The allegations of sexual abuse against T.I. and Harris first surfaced via the Instagram account of Sabrina Peterson, an Atlanta entrepreneur who was a longtime friend of the couple but who recently said that T.I. once held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her in 2009. The couple denied Peterson’s accounts on their own social media and through a representative.

Blackburn said that after Peterson posted her story publicly, she was soon inundated with stories from women who had encountered T.I. and Harris and felt exploited or endangered. The lawyer said none of the women included in his letter were among those whose accounts were posted on social media.