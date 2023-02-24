Report: Atlanta reality star Kim Zolciak’s home won’t be auctioned off in foreclosure

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has not yet been able to independently confirm this information.

Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann purchased the home in 2012. In a notice published in the Fulton County Daily Report Feb. 15, Truist Bank said the mansion was scheduled to be auctioned off on the steps of the Fulton County courthouse on March 7. Records show the couple had defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out on the property.