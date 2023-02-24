BreakingNews
Jan. 6 defendant from North Fulton found guilty of two felonies
Report: Atlanta reality star Kim Zolciak’s home won’t be auctioned off in foreclosure

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Atlanta reality star Kim Zolciak’s Alpharetta mansion will not be auctioned off on March 7 as previously reported, according to People magazine, citing an unnamed source.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has not yet been able to independently confirm this information.

Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann purchased the home in 2012. In a notice published in the Fulton County Daily Report Feb. 15, Truist Bank said the mansion was scheduled to be auctioned off on the steps of the Fulton County courthouse on March 7. Records show the couple had defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out on the property.

But People magazine’s source said they will be able to stay in their house after all, stating, “The couple has taken the action to clear this up.”

The law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the auction was canceled Feb. 22 but didn’t say why or whether such an action will be rescheduled.

“Don’t believe everything you hear,” Zolciak’s 21-year-old daughter Ariana, 21, told TMZ after landing at Los Angeles’ LAX airport on Wednesday, adding that it’s all a “misunderstanding.”

Zolciak, who became famous on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” had a spin-off show,“Don’t Be Tardy,” that aired nearly 100 episodes from 2012 to 2020. She has not been a consistent presence on reality TV in more than two years.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

