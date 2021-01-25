‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 7 recap

Porsha is also upset that Kenya brought her daughter along while she had to leave hers behind, calling it a “double standard” by not even offering that option to the other ladies who have young children.

Once Kenya arrives at the fancy beach house, she assigns rooms for each of the ladies. She and LaToya get the best rooms, of course, because they are the hosts.

She also purposely gives Marlo Hampton the worst room because Marlo had badmouthed Kenya to LaToya.

**

Earlier, newbie Drew Sidora invites the ladies over to her home for a catered meal. (She is about to move to a $1.4 million home in Duluth at Sugarloaf Country Club, a gated golfing community where Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes also reside.)

Before the party, Kenya tells Drew she is taking a one-hour private jet flight with LaToya while the rest of them have to hit the road for a five-hour bus ride.

A few minutes after the call, Kenya texts Drew, requesting she not say anything about the jet to the other ladies.

But Drew decides to sow some mischief during the party. She starts grilling Kenya about her travel accommodations until Kenya grudgingly admits to the other ladies about the private jet.

Kenya is displeased she felt forced to reveal this info.

“You are now on my radar, Drew,” Kenya says to the cameras. “I see you and your poodle wig!”

***

There aren’t any other storylines except Porsha’s estranged fiancé, Dennis, trying to reconcile with her. He had cheated on her while she was pregnant. During quarantine, she booted him from the house.

During the bus ride, she tells the other women that Dennis told her he is grappling with his own feelings of anger about Porsha kicking him out. “He’s really doing the work to understand his feelings,” says Tanya Sam.

At this point, Porsha says she isn’t ready for a true reconciliation but just wants a viable co-parenting situation and hopes down the road that the could have something resembling a friendship.

NEXT WEEK’S TRAILER

The partying begins, featuring excessive amounts of twerking. Marlo is not happy with her room. Two entire pigs are being roasted and Porsha notes she’s vegan. A guest appears to keel over. Tanya is upset that one of the hosts orders a single crab cake. Drew and LaToya argue.