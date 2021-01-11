’Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 5 recap

Awkwardly, Porsha showed up late just as Kenya was toasting Cynthia and Mike. Kenya was super annoyed by Porsha’s tardiness.

Kenya was still stewing over the fact she had been invited — then disinvited — to a surprise party that aired last week to celebrate Porsha’s social justice work. Kenya had even purchased a gift for Porsha’s young daughter: a Rosa Parks doll. She had planned to hand the doll to Porsha personally but ended up mailing it instead.

Once the meal began, Porsha graciously thanked Kenya for the doll. Kenya told Porsha it would have been a lot nicer if she had been invited to the party to give her the doll herself. Porsha blamed her sister Lauren (who set up the party) for not inviting her. Kenya’s stank attitude about it, in Porsha’s mind, proved that Lauren was right not to invite her in the first place.

Later, there was some shady interaction between Kenya’s friend LaToya Ali and Marlo Hampton, who made some negative comments about LaToya’s bum needing work, Kandi nipped it in the bud before it got out of hand.

In other storylines:

Kandi

Kandi’s daughter Riley left for college in New York and Kandi was feeling super sad. The producers showed video of Riley over the past 10 years as she grew up before our eyes. The sweetest moment came when Ace, who was 4 when this was being filmed, tearfully expressing dismay his older sis was leaving, and how much he loved playing with her.

Cynthia

Cynthia was mildly jealous of newbie LaToya and her burgeoning friendship with Kenya. “Apparently, Kenya cant’ go anywhere without LaToya nowadays. Get a room already!” Cynthia said, adding that the flirtation between the two was “getting on my nerves a bit.” Kenya even sent LaToya a naked selfie of herself, which LaToya placed on her phone as a screensaver. “It’s good to have someone like LaToya around to make me feel sexy and vibrant,” Kenya said in her mischievous voice.

Porsha

Porsha had begun working on writing a memoir about her personal journey and growth into a social justice warrior and mother. She met with her mother, Diane, and her half-sister Lauren to talk about their dad Hosea Williams II for her book. The son of civil rights legend Hosea Williams, he died when Porsha was a teenager. Lauren got to spend more time with him because he remarried another woman. Porsha expressed despair over not spending enough time with her dad before he passed. She also wondered if that may have contributed to her getting into abusive relationships. She was separated at the time from her fiance, Dennis McKinley, but wanted to ensure he remained a strong presence in their young daughter Pilar’s life.

Next week’s episode teaser

Drew Sidora, absent from this past episode, joins Ralph at Ralph’s dad’s funeral in North Carolina. Cynthia hangs with her oldest daughter, Noelle, who is in college, then tells her mom Barbara she wants to invite her dad Elijah to the wedding, which her mom is unhappy about. Kandi does some charity work during the pandemic. Marlo warns LaToya that Kenya will turn on her.