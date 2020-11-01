Radio union: The Fan’s Sandra Golden weds Regular Guy Larry Wachs

Golden, the only regular female talk show host in Atlanta, joined 790/The Zone in 2004, then moved to the Fan in 2010 where she has been part of a show called “The Front Row" for several years.

Wachs, a longtime radio jock, came to Atlanta in 1998 as part of The Regular Guys with Eric Von Haessler, who now mans his own show on news/talk WSB. The morning show became super successful on 96rock but the duo got fired in 2004 after a Janet Jackson-inspired bit went bad. They were eventually rehired, then fired again for another problematic stunt in 2006 involving a sister Hispanic station’s morning team. Rock 100.5 picked up the Regular Guys in 2008 and the show lasted four more years.

He lost his job in 2014 and tried a brief revival with new cast members in 2017 with one of Dickey’s secondary sports stations but it only lasted a few months.