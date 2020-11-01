Radio union: The Fan’s Sandra Golden weds Regular Guy Larry Wachs

Sandra Golden, the morning host at 680/The Fan, got married to former radio host Larry Wachs on Halloween at Lake Oconee.
The two began dating in 2011 after Wachs divorced his first wife.
They finally decided to tie the knot now on a night of the blue moon, the second full month of a month, which falls on Halloween this October. .
“Halloween is a perfect day to get married,” Golden said in a text Saturday. “In the future on our anniversary, no one’s in the great restaurants!”
She said they have no immediate honeymoon plans, given that options overseas are limited in the midst of the pandemic.
Golden, the only regular female talk show host in Atlanta, joined 790/The Zone in 2004, then moved to the Fan in 2010 where she has been part of a show called “The Front Row" for several years.
Wachs, a longtime radio jock, came to Atlanta in 1998 as part of The Regular Guys with Eric Von Haessler, who now mans his own show on news/talk WSB. The morning show became super successful on 96rock but the duo got fired in 2004 after a Janet Jackson-inspired bit went bad. They were eventually rehired, then fired again for another problematic stunt in 2006 involving a sister Hispanic station’s morning team. Rock 100.5 picked up the Regular Guys in 2008 and the show lasted four more years.
He lost his job in 2014 and tried a brief revival with new cast members in 2017 with one of Dickey’s secondary sports stations but it only lasted a few months.