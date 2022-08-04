Radio briefs: The Steakhouse with Steak Shapiro on the Game; WSB breaks Care-a-Thon record; Mike Roberts, Carol Blackmon hold reunion

“I couldn’t sleep,” Golden added.

Golden did not want to work full time, so Shapiro will have former UGA football player Drew Butler and recruiting analyst Rusty Mansell rotate in and out as co-hosts when she isn’t on the air.

WSB listeners last week raised more than $1.8 million for the AFLAC Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, the most ever for this long-running annual radiothon. Scott Slade, Eric Von Haessler and Clark Howard closed out the careathon July 29, 2022.

News/talk WSB’s listeners came through in a big way last week during the annual Care-a-Thon to raise funds for the AFLAC Cancer & Blood Disorders Center with a record $1.82 million raised by the time the two-day event ended Friday.

Morning host Scott Slade, who came up with the Care-a-Thon idea 22 years ago, joined late-morning host Eric Von Haessler and former WSB host Clark Howard to close out the Care-a-Thon last Friday. For the first time since 2019, volunteers were able to take calls in person and the energy in the room was electric when Slade left the studio and greeted everyone when it was over.

“Here’s something you can do to help fix a great wrong in this world: a child getting cancer,” Slade told the volunteers.

“Who doesn’t feel great right now?” Von Haessler added.

Howard, who contributed $20,000 himself, said he will also be helping a sister station in Jacksonville, Florida, which will be holding a similar Care-a-Thon soon, inspired by this one.

The previous fundraising record was 2017 with $1.75 million. Over 22 years, the station has raised about $29 million.

Other personalities that took part included part Tim Andrews, Mark Arum, Erick Erickson, Doug Turnbull, Chris Chandler, Ashley Frasca, Shelley Wynter, MalaniKai and “Smilin’” Mark McKay.

You can still donate here.

Carol Blackmon and Mike Roberts reunited to talked about their V-103 show with Sean Garvey on WAOK-AM July 25, 2022.

Mike Roberts and Carol Blackmon, former morning hosts for V-103 in the 1990s, reunited on talk station WAOK-AM last week.

“It went well,” Roberts said in a text Thursday with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We had a good time.”

The two Buffalo natives spent time on a special edition of “The Mental Space with Sean Garvey” sharing memories and taking calls by folks like gospel radio host Reggie Gay.

“I miss working with great people like Carol and the staff,” Roberts said. “I miss the V-103 listeners. But I don’t miss getting up at 4:30 in the morning. I don’t regret moving on. For me, it was important to pursue other interests and make way for others to take over. I had a good run.”

Garvey said Roberts, who now lives in Macon and owns a radio station there, was “the man with the golden voice” and lauded the positive influence their show had on Atlanta.

Blackmon has been a lottery host for decades and has worked at other radio stations including Majic 107.5/97.5.

Both expressed gratitude for their time on V-103 and how the listeners “made Atlanta home for me,” Roberts said on air.

“We felt like we were part of their family,” Blackmon said.

From 1990 to 1998, the pair connected with fans via daily call-in polls, interactive games such as “Battle of the Sexes” and gobs of community support. “We stuck to a simple premise: educate, entertain and inform,” Roberts said in 2009.

But growing competition from other R&B and hip-hop stations took a toll on ratings. In September 1998, Blackmon quit the station, saying she wasn’t treated fairly by management.

Roberts voluntarily ended his run at V-103 a month later, to accolades and respect from listeners and peers.

“I could have stayed on and reinvented the morning show,” he said. “But my head wasn’t there at the time. And I didn’t want to become one of those 50-year-old guys trying to sound hip.”

You can listen to the reunion here.

