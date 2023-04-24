Radio briefs: Bert Weiss’ new contract; The River’s anniversary concert

The show is frequently ranked in the top 3 among morning shows in Atlanta and No. 1 among women 25-54 in monthly Nielsen ratings.

Rock station 97.1/ The River is celebrating its 17th birthday with a concert on Saturday, Aug. 5, featuring Bret Michaels of Poison.

Michaels is bringing a few of his rocker friends along for a mashup of their hits including Night Ranger, Jefferson Starship and appearances by Steve Augeri (former lead singer of Journey) and Mark McGrath, lead singer of Sugar Ray.

The River debuted in 2006 and for much of its run it has been the market’s top rock station. Currently, the station is ranked No. 1 overall in the city among all formats.

Lawn seats start at $29.95 at LiveNation with tickets going up to $250. A special Night Ranger VIP package is $495.

Nina Hajian has left the Atlanta-based Q99.7 after just a year to join Seattle’s “The Jubal Show,” heard in morning syndication on rival station Power 96.1.

Hajian teamed with Elliot King in early 2022 for the syndicated night show out of Q99.7 but left at the beginning of 2023. King is now doing that show solo.

She is a Seattle native who previously worked mornings at stations in Chicago (B96), New York (92.3 Amp Radio) and Sacramento (Now 100.5).