Radio briefs: Bert Weiss’ new contract; The River’s anniversary concert

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Bert Weiss just signed a new contract that extends his time as the head of the celebrated Bert Show to nearly a quarter century.

Weiss, who started the show on what was then Q100 (and is now Q99.7) in the spring of 2001, said he will be with the show at least through the end of 2025 and has an option year on top of that.

His show, which began on a brand-new station but eventually built a huge female audience, has been in syndication for 13 years and is now heard on more than 20 stations nationwide. He has also navigated multiple cast members over the years and built a successful charity organization helping kids with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families.

Weiss now owns his own syndication and podcasting company.

“Super fortunate to have accomplished what we have together for this long,” Weiss wrote on social media. “I still can’t believe I get paid to do this. ... You guys supporting the show has literally provided me with everything I have in my life. Grateful is not strong enough word. Its an invigorated and creative studio filled with super talented, fun and genuine peeps. I’m excited by this new chapter!”

The show is frequently ranked in the top 3 among morning shows in Atlanta and No. 1 among women 25-54 in monthly Nielsen ratings.

Rock station 97.1/ The River is celebrating its 17th birthday with a concert on Saturday, Aug. 5, featuring Bret Michaels of Poison.

Michaels is bringing a few of his rocker friends along for a mashup of their hits including Night Ranger, Jefferson Starship and appearances by Steve Augeri (former lead singer of Journey) and Mark McGrath, lead singer of Sugar Ray.

The River debuted in 2006 and for much of its run it has been the market’s top rock station. Currently, the station is ranked No. 1 overall in the city among all formats.

Lawn seats start at $29.95 at LiveNation with tickets going up to $250. A special Night Ranger VIP package is $495.

Nina Hajian has left the Atlanta-based Q99.7 after just a year to join Seattle’s “The Jubal Show,” heard in morning syndication on rival station Power 96.1.

Hajian teamed with Elliot King in early 2022 for the syndicated night show out of Q99.7 but left at the beginning of 2023. King is now doing that show solo.

She is a Seattle native who previously worked mornings at stations in Chicago (B96), New York (92.3 Amp Radio) and Sacramento (Now 100.5).

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

