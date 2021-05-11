Porsha Williams announces new man in her life: oil exec Simon Guobadia

“I had nothing to do with their divorce filing,” Williams wrote. “That’s between the two of them.”

She made the announcement just a day after the final reunion episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” where she sort of but didn’t really confirm that she had slept with a male stripper last October after Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party. She said she was single at the time and proud of displaying her sexuality.

She broke up with her former fiancé Dennis McKinley during the pandemic. He cheated on her while she was pregnant with their child, and she had a hard time forgiving him.

She noted in her Instagram post that “Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ. Two black men stepping up and being amazing people — let’s praise them!”

Williams also made it clear she is not friends with Guobadia’s ex-wife. “Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives,” she wrote.

The social activist was married to former NFL player Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013.

According to his Linkedin page, Guobadia is CEO of Simcol Petroleum Limited Company. .