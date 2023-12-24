Pete Davidson cancels several shows including Atlanta New Year’s Eve date

Actor and stand-up comic Pete Davidson has cancelled several shows over the next two weeks without explanation including his New Year’s Eve show at the Tabernacle in downtown Atlanta.

“No action is required to obtain a refund,” Live Nation said on its website. “It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase.”

The 30-year-old “Saturday Night Live” alum also nixed shows in New York City; San Antonio; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Pittsburgh; Louisville, Kentucky; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.