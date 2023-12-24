Pete Davidson cancels several shows including Atlanta New Year’s Eve date

There has been no public explanation
Actor and stand-up comic Pete Davidson has cancelled several shows over the next two weeks without explanation including his New Year’s Eve show at the Tabernacle in downtown Atlanta.

“No action is required to obtain a refund,” Live Nation said on its website. “It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase.”

The 30-year-old “Saturday Night Live” alum also nixed shows in New York City; San Antonio; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Pittsburgh; Louisville, Kentucky; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Davidson’s representatives as of Saturday evening have not commented on the cancellations.

This would have been Davidson’s first solo stand-up comedy show in Atlanta.

Davidson was on “SNL” from 2014 until 2022 and hosted the season debut of the show after the writer’s strike ended last month. On the show, he did a pre-taped sketch playing off “Barbie” making fun of his drug problems, his dating life and being bipolar.

