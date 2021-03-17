OWN’s ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’ ending after nearly a decade on air

During the first few seasons, Vanzant traveled around the country to meet with clients. In the last few seasons, she rented a home in metro Atlanta and brought subjects there to hash out their problems.

A two-hour farewell special will air on Saturday, May 22 at 9 p.m.

Oprah Winfrey brought Vanzant on her talk show as a guest and when she started the OWN network gave her the show.

“The minute Iyanla stepped onto the stage of ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show,’ I knew she had a talent that was meant to be shared, and I am glad that she created the perfect vehicle to provide OWN viewers with her healing magic,” said Winfrey, OWN’s CEO in a statement. “Sunsetting the series is bittersweet. I’m very thankful for her and the work she does and look forward to what unfolds next from her gift of teaching people to be better versions of themselves.”

Vanzant added: “In my heart of hearts, I believe that ‘Fix My Life’ has contributed to the creation of a new genre of television programming, where people get to speak and see how to address issues that have been taboo.”