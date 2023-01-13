Oprah, Kerry Washington join Tyler Perry’s new Netflix historical drama ‘Six Triple Eight’

Kerry Washington has been tapped to act in and produce Tyler Perry’s first historical drama “Six Triple Eight,” which begins production this week at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.
And Perry’s friend Oprah Winfrey will take part in the film as well. This will be her first acting role in five years. Sh last appeared in Ava DuVernay’s 2018 film “A Wrinkle in Time.” This will be the first time Perry has ever directed Winfrey.
Other big names set to be in the movie include “Breaking Bad” star Dean Norris, “Law & Order” veteran Sam Waterston and Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon, who was part of the recently canceled Fox show “Monarch,” also shot in metro Atlanta.
The Wrap said the ensemble cast will also feature Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Jay Reeves, Jeanté Godlock, Moriah Brown, Baadja-Lyne Odums and Gregg Sulkin.
The movie — written, directed and produced by Perry — will tell the true story of the 6888th Postal Directory Battalion, the only World War II battalion that consisted entirely of Black women. The 855 women were assigned to handle three years’ worth of undelivered letters and packages to and from U.S. soldiers. They completed the backlog in six months, half the time they were given.
Perry adapted the screenplay from an article about the battalion, written by historian Kevin M. Hymel and published in “WWII History Magazine.”
About the Author
Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution
Credit: Tyson Horne/Tyson.Horne@ajc.com