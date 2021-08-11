OK Cafe owner creates film ‘Charming the Hearts of Men’ starring Kelsey Grammer, Anna Friel, Sean Astin

DeRose has written and directed her own period-piece movie, which is coming to selected movie theaters and video on demand Friday: “Charming the Hearts of Men” starring Kelsey Grammer, Anna Friel and Sean Astin. It was shot in Madison and Athens in 2019.

Set in 1964, the film is a fictional account based on real-life events centered on a character named Grace Gordon (Friel), who challenges the discrimination faced by women in the 1960s, with help from Grammer’s politician character.