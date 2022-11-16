ajc logo
Not wasting time, Trevor Noah coming back to Atlanta Jan. 20 for a stand-up show

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
He was just at the Tabernacle for a week of shows two weeks ago.

Trevor Noah, freed from his duties with “The Daily Show,” is hitting the road and will be coming back to Atlanta at the Fox Theatre on Jan. 20.

Tickets for Noah’s solo stand-up show go on sale on at FoxTheatre.org this Friday at 11 a.m. Prices will range from $35 to $125.

Noah, who said he was leaving “The Daily Show” to focus on travel and other pursuits, including more stand-up shows, last did a show at the Fox Theatre in February 2019.

He was just in Atlanta the week before the midterm elections for four “Daily Show” tapings at the Tabernacle. His final “Daily Show” will air on Dec. 8 after seven years at the helm.

A successor has not been named but Comedy Central will bring the show back in mid-January, perhaps with a rotation of hosts at first.

