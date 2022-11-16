Nostalgia alert: Corey Feldman and Andrew Dice Clay doing shows in Atlanta

Meanwhile, the once controversial Clay ―who used to sell out arenas across the country in the early 1990s ― is performing Feb. 25 and 26 next year at Midtown’s Laughing Skull Lounge, which has a capacity of 74 seats.

Clay, whose show can be super dirty, is doing these two shows at a premium for true hardcore fans who want to see him in an intimate setting.

Tickets start at $650 at freshtix.com and include a commemorative T-shirt to prove you were there.

In recent years, he’s appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” and played himself in the series “Dice” on Showtime in 2016-17. And he has nabbed roles in Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” and the film “A Star is Born.”