Nostalgia alert: Corey Feldman and Andrew Dice Clay doing shows in Atlanta

Two very big personalities from the 1980s and 1990s are coming to Atlanta for shows: actor Corey Feldman and stand-up comic Andrew Dice Clay.
Feldman, 51, best known for films such as “Stand By Me” and “The Lost Boys,” is coming to the Masquerade to sing on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Tickets are $15 at Ticketmaster.com and he will perform in the area called Hell, which fits about 550 people.
The actor and singer is on tour to support a new album, “Love Left 2: Arm Me With Love,” which features a viral hit “Comeback King.” His version of “Cry Little Sister” has also become popular on social media.
@lilspicy66
Corey Feldman performing Cry Little Sister 10/29 #thelostboys #coreyfeldman♬ original sound - Rhonda LaForge
Meanwhile, the once controversial Clay ―who used to sell out arenas across the country in the early 1990s ― is performing Feb. 25 and 26 next year at Midtown’s Laughing Skull Lounge, which has a capacity of 74 seats.
Clay, whose show can be super dirty, is doing these two shows at a premium for true hardcore fans who want to see him in an intimate setting.
Tickets start at $650 at freshtix.com and include a commemorative T-shirt to prove you were there.
In recent years, he’s appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” and played himself in the series “Dice” on Showtime in 2016-17. And he has nabbed roles in Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” and the film “A Star is Born.”
