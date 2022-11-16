ajc logo
Nostalgia alert: Corey Feldman and Andrew Dice Clay doing shows in Atlanta

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Two very big personalities from the 1980s and 1990s are coming to Atlanta for shows: actor Corey Feldman and stand-up comic Andrew Dice Clay.

Feldman, 51, best known for films such as “Stand By Me” and “The Lost Boys,” is coming to the Masquerade to sing on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Tickets are $15 at Ticketmaster.com and he will perform in the area called Hell, which fits about 550 people.

The actor and singer is on tour to support a new album, “Love Left 2: Arm Me With Love,” which features a viral hit “Comeback King.” His version of “Cry Little Sister” has also become popular on social media.

@lilspicy66

Corey Feldman performing Cry Little Sister 10/29 #thelostboys #coreyfeldman

♬ original sound - Rhonda LaForge

Meanwhile, the once controversial Clay ―who used to sell out arenas across the country in the early 1990s ― is performing Feb. 25 and 26 next year at Midtown’s Laughing Skull Lounge, which has a capacity of 74 seats.

Clay, whose show can be super dirty, is doing these two shows at a premium for true hardcore fans who want to see him in an intimate setting.

Tickets start at $650 at freshtix.com and include a commemorative T-shirt to prove you were there.

In recent years, he’s appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” and played himself in the series “Dice” on Showtime in 2016-17. And he has nabbed roles in Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” and the film “A Star is Born.”

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

