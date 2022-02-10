New Country 101.5 promises unspecified change Monday

“101.5 is saying goodbye,” according to a video on its website that was also posted on social media Thursday. “Tune in Monday to see what’s next.”

While it’s possible Atlanta-based Cumulus Media is positioning the station for a format change, that makes little sense. The 100,000-watt signal has been a country station since 1968 and has just one major signal competitor in 94.9/The Bull, owned by iHeartMedia.