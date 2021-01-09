New Atlanta station Fox 102.1 plays pop hits from 1970s to 1990s

The Fox name is legendary in Atlanta radio thanks to an oldies station that was wildly popular in the Atlanta market in the 1990s.
Former Atlanta radio executive Chris Murray has decided to revive the Fox name at the 102.1 signal. He dubs it “classic hits,” which is really an oldies format for Gen Xers instead of baby boomers.
The station is a simulcast of a Fox format already heard on 97.3 in Griffin and 104.9 in Manchester and officially launched Friday afternoon. Advertisers include Thomaston Ford and Barnstormer’s Grill in Williamson. Murray, who owns 15 stations around Georgia, said 102.1 covers primarily inside the Perimeter.
Murray said while 97.1/The River bills itself as “classic hits,” it’s closer to classic rock while his station is more pop-leaning.
This version of Fox mostly plays pop hits from the late 1970s through the 1990s, from Boston and Prince to Goo Goo Dolls and Def Leppard. This contrasts with the original Fox, which featured core artists such as the Beatles, the Supremes and the Beach Boys.
The station can be heard on the “My Fox FM” app in Google Play and Apple stores as well as www.myfoxfm.com.
Kevin Steele, the former Star 94.1 host from 1992 to 2002 and who later worked with Kicks 101.5 (now New Country), is doing mornings and programs the music. “We’re having a blast doing it,” Steele said.
Two years ago, Steele started doing the format in Warner Robins and Macon, where the stations pull in respectable 2 shares in the ratings.
On Fox 102.1, Rick Dees is hosting a midday syndicated show and Jeremy Hawkins handles afternoons. On weekends, there is specialty programming from legendary pop jock Scott Shannon.
On Friday nights, the station plays all 1980s and Nina Blackwood does an ‘80s segment during the mornings.
Here is a sample hour on Fox:
3 p.m. Bon Jovi “You Give Love a Bad Name” 1986
3:03 p.m. Fleetwood Mac “Gypsy” 1982
3:07 p.m. Murray Head “One Night in Bangkok” 1985
3:16 p.m. E.L.O. “Don’t Bring Me Down” 1979
3:20 p.m. Prince “1999″ 1982
3:23 p.m. Goo Goo Dolls “Iris” 1998
3:28 p.m. Go-Go’s “Our Lips Are Sealed” 1982
3:30 p.m. Supertramp “Take The Long Way Home” 1979
3:35 p.m. Hall & Oates “Private Eyes” 1982
3:44 p.m. Elton John “Tiny Dancer” 1971
3:50 p.m. Greg Kihn Band “The Breakup Song” 1981
3:53 p.m. Foreigner “Juke Box Hero” 1982
3:57 p.m. Mr. Mister “Broken Wings” 1985