New Atlanta station Fox 102.1 plays pop hits from 1970s to 1990s

The station can be heard on the “My Fox FM” app in Google Play and Apple stores as well as www.myfoxfm.com.

Kevin Steele, the former Star 94.1 host from 1992 to 2002 and who later worked with Kicks 101.5 (now New Country), is doing mornings and programs the music. “We’re having a blast doing it,” Steele said.

Two years ago, Steele started doing the format in Warner Robins and Macon, where the stations pull in respectable 2 shares in the ratings.

On Fox 102.1, Rick Dees is hosting a midday syndicated show and Jeremy Hawkins handles afternoons. On weekends, there is specialty programming from legendary pop jock Scott Shannon.

On Friday nights, the station plays all 1980s and Nina Blackwood does an ‘80s segment during the mornings.

Here is a sample hour on Fox:

3 p.m. Bon Jovi “You Give Love a Bad Name” 1986

3:03 p.m. Fleetwood Mac “Gypsy” 1982

3:07 p.m. Murray Head “One Night in Bangkok” 1985

3:16 p.m. E.L.O. “Don’t Bring Me Down” 1979

3:20 p.m. Prince “1999″ 1982

3:23 p.m. Goo Goo Dolls “Iris” 1998

3:28 p.m. Go-Go’s “Our Lips Are Sealed” 1982

3:30 p.m. Supertramp “Take The Long Way Home” 1979

3:35 p.m. Hall & Oates “Private Eyes” 1982

3:44 p.m. Elton John “Tiny Dancer” 1971

3:50 p.m. Greg Kihn Band “The Breakup Song” 1981

3:53 p.m. Foreigner “Juke Box Hero” 1982

3:57 p.m. Mr. Mister “Broken Wings” 1985