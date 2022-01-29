Hamburger icon
Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ crew goes on national tour, comes to Gas South Arena June 18

This image released by Netflix shows Trinity Valley Community College cheerleaders (from left) Kaelyn Hall, Kelslee Russell and Maddie Volcik in a scene from "Cheer." (Netflix via AP)

Credit: Kyle Alexander

This image released by Netflix shows Trinity Valley Community College cheerleaders (from left) Kaelyn Hall, Kelslee Russell and Maddie Volcik in a scene from "Cheer." (Netflix via AP)

Credit: Kyle Alexander

Credit: Kyle Alexander

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Netflix’s popular Emmy-winning reality show “Cheer” is hitting the road.

The 38-date tour over 47 days in June and July opens in San Diego on June 1 and comes to Atlanta June 18, more specifically Gas South Arena in Duluth. It wraps in Raleigh July 17.

The live show will feature members of the Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College teams from the show as well as 14-time national champion coach and best-selling author Monica Aldama, all based out of Texas.

Season two of “Cheer,” which chronicles the trials and triumphs of many of the cheer team members and how they grapple with the fame generated by season one, debuted Jan. 12 and quickly jumped to No. 1 on Netflix’s daily ranking of most popular TV shows on the service. It is ranked sixth as of Jan. 28.

“I’m so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour,” said “Cheer” star Morgan Simianer in a press release. “We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure — it’s going to be so fun! I want all of the cheerleaders to see this and think, ‘That can be me one day.’”

Others who have are scheduled to join the tour include Simianer, Gabi Butler, Maddy Brum, Angel Rice, Dee Joseph, James Thomas, Jeron Hazelwood, Gillian Rupert and Cassadee Dunlap.

Tour creator and producer Jared Paul said he hopes seeing them perform live “will change the way the sport is viewed forever, allowing younger and aspiring cheerleaders to envision a future of cheerleading beyond the mat.”

Tickets go on sale via Live Nation Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.

CHEER LIVE! TOUR 2022 DATES

June 1 – San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena

June 3 – Los Angeles, CA at YouTube Theatre

June 4 – Las Vegas, NV at Michelob ULTRA Arena

June 5 – Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Federal Theatre

June 7 – Amarillo, TX at Amarillo Civic Center Coliseum

June 8 – Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP

June 9 _ Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center

June 10 – Houston, TX at Smart Financial Center

June 11 – Dallas, TX at Toyota Music Factory

June 12 – Austin, TX at Moody Center

June 15 – Sunrise, FL at FLA Live Arena

June 16 – Orlando, FL at Addition Arena

June 17 – Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place

June 18 – Atlanta at Gas South Arena

June 19 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

June 22 – Memphis, TN at FedEx Forum

June 23 – Kansas City, MO at Cable Dahmer Arena

June 24 – St. Louis, MO at Chaifetz Arena

June 25 – Chicago, IL at Rosemont Theatre

June 26 – Grand Rapids, MI 2 Van Andel Arena

June 28 – Detroit, MI at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 29 – Indianapolis, IN at TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park

June 30 – Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center

July 1 – Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center

July 2 – Cleveland, OH at Wolstein Center

July 3 – Hershey, PA at GIANT Center

July 5 – Darien Lake, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheatre

July 6 – Albany, NY at MVP Arena

July 7 – Boston, MA at Leader Bank Pavilion

July 8 – Atlantic City, NJ at Borgata Event Center

July 9 – New York, NY at Radio City Music Hall

July 10 – Gilford, NH at Bank of NH Pavilion

July 12 – Pittsburgh, PA at UPMC Events Center

July 13 – Syracuse, NY at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 14 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 15 – Bridgeport, CT at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

July 16 – Fairfax, VA at EagleBank Arena

July 17 – Raleigh, NC at Red Hat Amphitheater

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

