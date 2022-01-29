Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ crew goes on national tour, comes to Gas South Arena June 18

Netflix’s popular Emmy-winning reality show “Cheer” is hitting the road.
The 38-date tour over 47 days in June and July opens in San Diego on June 1 and comes to Atlanta June 18, more specifically Gas South Arena in Duluth. It wraps in Raleigh July 17.
The live show will feature members of the Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College teams from the show as well as 14-time national champion coach and best-selling author Monica Aldama, all based out of Texas.
Season two of “Cheer,” which chronicles the trials and triumphs of many of the cheer team members and how they grapple with the fame generated by season one, debuted Jan. 12 and quickly jumped to No. 1 on Netflix’s daily ranking of most popular TV shows on the service. It is ranked sixth as of Jan. 28.
“I’m so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour,” said “Cheer” star Morgan Simianer in a press release. “We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure — it’s going to be so fun! I want all of the cheerleaders to see this and think, ‘That can be me one day.’”
Others who have are scheduled to join the tour include Simianer, Gabi Butler, Maddy Brum, Angel Rice, Dee Joseph, James Thomas, Jeron Hazelwood, Gillian Rupert and Cassadee Dunlap.
Tour creator and producer Jared Paul said he hopes seeing them perform live “will change the way the sport is viewed forever, allowing younger and aspiring cheerleaders to envision a future of cheerleading beyond the mat.”
Tickets go on sale via Live Nation Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.
CHEER LIVE! TOUR 2022 DATES
June 1 – San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena
June 3 – Los Angeles, CA at YouTube Theatre
June 4 – Las Vegas, NV at Michelob ULTRA Arena
June 5 – Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Federal Theatre
June 7 – Amarillo, TX at Amarillo Civic Center Coliseum
June 8 – Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP
June 9 _ Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center
June 10 – Houston, TX at Smart Financial Center
June 11 – Dallas, TX at Toyota Music Factory
June 12 – Austin, TX at Moody Center
June 15 – Sunrise, FL at FLA Live Arena
June 16 – Orlando, FL at Addition Arena
June 17 – Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place
June 18 – Atlanta at Gas South Arena
June 19 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
June 22 – Memphis, TN at FedEx Forum
June 23 – Kansas City, MO at Cable Dahmer Arena
June 24 – St. Louis, MO at Chaifetz Arena
June 25 – Chicago, IL at Rosemont Theatre
June 26 – Grand Rapids, MI 2 Van Andel Arena
June 28 – Detroit, MI at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
June 29 – Indianapolis, IN at TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park
June 30 – Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center
July 1 – Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center
July 2 – Cleveland, OH at Wolstein Center
July 3 – Hershey, PA at GIANT Center
July 5 – Darien Lake, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheatre
July 6 – Albany, NY at MVP Arena
July 7 – Boston, MA at Leader Bank Pavilion
July 8 – Atlantic City, NJ at Borgata Event Center
July 9 – New York, NY at Radio City Music Hall
July 10 – Gilford, NH at Bank of NH Pavilion
July 12 – Pittsburgh, PA at UPMC Events Center
July 13 – Syracuse, NY at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 14 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center
July 15 – Bridgeport, CT at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre
July 16 – Fairfax, VA at EagleBank Arena
July 17 – Raleigh, NC at Red Hat Amphitheater
