Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ crew goes on national tour, comes to Gas South Arena June 18

Season two of “Cheer,” which chronicles the trials and triumphs of many of the cheer team members and how they grapple with the fame generated by season one, debuted Jan. 12 and quickly jumped to No. 1 on Netflix’s daily ranking of most popular TV shows on the service. It is ranked sixth as of Jan. 28.

“I’m so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour,” said “Cheer” star Morgan Simianer in a press release. “We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure — it’s going to be so fun! I want all of the cheerleaders to see this and think, ‘That can be me one day.’”