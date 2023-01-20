ajc logo
Netflix gives ‘Cobra Kai’ a sixth and final season

Credit: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

“Cobra Kai,” the surprisingly sturdy continuation of “The Karate Kid” story, will get a sixth and final season on Netflix.

The show is set in Los Angeles but shot in metro Atlanta. It originally began as a YouTube premium scripted show but when YouTube stopped investing in such programming, Netflix picked it up for season three. And it became a much bigger hit on the huge streaming platform.

Season 5 debuted in September and spent six weeks in the Nielsen streaming top 10.

The trio of men who brought Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his universe back ― Josh Heard, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg ― released a farewell letter today.

“Reacquainting the world with ‘The Karate Kid’ universe has been our humble honor,” they wrote, noting that it has “enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We’ve never once taken this opportunity for granted.”

They are thrilled to end the show “on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined... While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger... As we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies.”

And they signed with the original film’s most famous tagline: “Strike First. Strike Hard. No Mercy.”

The show will end with about 60 episodes, a relatively long run for a Netflix series.

