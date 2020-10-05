X

Netflix cancels Atlanta-based ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’ after one season

(L to R) Anjelica Bette Fellini as Blair Wesley and Maddie Phillips as Sterling Wesley in "Teenage Bounty Hunters" on Netflix.

Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Radio & TV Talk Blog | 50 minutes ago
By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Show spent time in the Netflix top 10 in August.

The breezy, tongue-in-cheek dramedy “Teenage Bounty Hunters” has been axed by Netflix after just one season.

The show, which featured two Atlanta sisters who end up becoming bounty hunters on the side, debuted August 14 and spent several days in the Netflix trending top 10. It was shot in metro Atlanta as well.

But Netflix doesn’t release ratings on a consistent basis, so the streaming service’s decision-making on what shows to keep and which ones to cancel is fairly opaque.

The first season ended on a bit of a cliffhanger as well, which will likely never be resolved.

Kathleen Jordan, 31, daughter of former Jimmy Carter chief of staff, Hamilton Jordan, wrote the story, basing some of the series on her own experiences growing up in a Christian community in Buckhead and attending Westminster Schools.

“Teenage Bounty Hunters” received a 91% positive rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 93% positive rating among viewers on the same site.

>>RELATED: My preview of the show back in August

Netflix also canceled a previously anticipated fourth season of its wrestling drama, “GLOW,” citing the pandemic.

About the Author

Rodney Ho

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.