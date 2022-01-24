Neal Boortz to provide daily commentaries on Xtra 106.3/1230

He will also call into the morning show featuring Tug Cowart and Scott Rhino once a week and do a live segment.

Boortz, inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2009, retired from WSB radio after 20 years at the station in early 2013 and was given a huge send-off at the Fox Theatre featuring Sean Hannity and Herman Cain. He continued to provide WSB with daily commentaries for six years. He also did a subscription-only podcast. But he stopped both in 2019.

He now tweets regularly, railing against Joe Biden and rising crime, among other hot topics, as well as provocative memes found on the web.

Boortz, 76, who didn’t return a call or text for comment, said on Twitter that WSB radio would no longer air his voice for radio ads of clients he still endorses such as Vision Computer, Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead and Woodhams Eye Clinic. Drew Anderssen, WSB program director, did not return a text for comment.

In a press release, Boortz said: “The opportunity to be stridently un-WOKE and to stir things up during a crucial election year just couldn’t be passed up. Let’s have some fun.”

Xtra, despite a relatively weak FM signal outside of Cobb County and north Fulton County, generated a 0.8 share in December, tied for 25th with the temporary Christmas station that aired on 96.7 that is now regional Mexican. That’s much higher than the station was getting when it was a sports talk station and Dickey notes that time spent listening is among the best in the market.

The station, which also airs shows hosted by Glenn Beck and the combo of Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, can also be picked up on the TuneIn app or the Xtra 106.3 app or website.