Naomi Judd’s death transforms Judds’ ‘farewell’ tour into all-star celebration

Instead of the Judds, the concert dates will be a celebration of the Judds with other country acts joining Wynonna Judd on stage at different dates, including Gas South Arena October 14, which already features Martina McBride.

Who will join Wynonna on stage at Gas South has not been ascertained. The press release mentioned several singers who will stop by at least one of the 11 concert dates including Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, McBride, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood. Tickets are currently on sale for $49.95 to $399.95. It appears more than three quarters of the seats are already sold but there are still seats available at all ticket prices.