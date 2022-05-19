Naomi Judd’s death transforms Judds’ ‘farewell’ tour into all-star celebration

The cliché is “the show must go on.” And that’s what the concert promoters who put together the Judds farewell tour will do now that Naomi Judd has died.
Instead of the Judds, the concert dates will be a celebration of the Judds with other country acts joining Wynonna Judd on stage at different dates, including Gas South Arena October 14, which already features Martina McBride.
Who will join Wynonna on stage at Gas South has not been ascertained. The press release mentioned several singers who will stop by at least one of the 11 concert dates including Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, McBride, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood. Tickets are currently on sale for $49.95 to $399.95. It appears more than three quarters of the seats are already sold but there are still seats available at all ticket prices.
“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most,” Wynonna said in a press release. “I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together.”
Larry Strickland, Naomi’s longtime husband added: “I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do.”
