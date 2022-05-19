ajc logo
X

Naomi Judd’s death transforms Judds’ ‘farewell’ tour into all-star celebration

Wynonna Judd performs during a tribute to her mother, country music star Naomi Judd, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. Naomi Judd died April 30. She was 76. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

caption arrowCaption
Wynonna Judd performs during a tribute to her mother, country music star Naomi Judd, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. Naomi Judd died April 30. She was 76. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago
Wynonna and Martina McBride are set to perform at Gas South Arena Oct. 14 in Duluth.

The cliché is “the show must go on.” And that’s what the concert promoters who put together the Judds farewell tour will do now that Naomi Judd has died.

Instead of the Judds, the concert dates will be a celebration of the Judds with other country acts joining Wynonna Judd on stage at different dates, including Gas South Arena October 14, which already features Martina McBride.

Who will join Wynonna on stage at Gas South has not been ascertained. The press release mentioned several singers who will stop by at least one of the 11 concert dates including Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, McBride, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood. Tickets are currently on sale for $49.95 to $399.95. It appears more than three quarters of the seats are already sold but there are still seats available at all ticket prices.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most,” Wynonna said in a press release. “I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together.”

Larry Strickland, Naomi’s longtime husband added: “I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do.”

Naomi Judd died of a self-inflicted gun wound on April 30 and her daughter Ashley Judd in an interview said she suffered from serious mental illness.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
MTV is debuting new show ‘Buckhead Shore.’ Question: what shore?
3h ago
2 Chainz holding SiriusXM private concert June 17 at Terminal West
18h ago
What’s going on with ‘Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta’?
19h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top