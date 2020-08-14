Morning hosts Art Terrell and Zooman Miller off Kiss 104.1

R&B station Kiss 104.1 Friday let go morning hosts Art Terrell and Cory “Zooman” Miller.
Toni Moore, who joined the show last year, will cover mornings until a new morning show is found.
In a memo to staff, Kiss program director Terri Avery wrote, “I want to thank Art for 16 years of contributions to Kiss. I also want to thank Corey [sic] for his service. They will be missed. Please join me in wishing them all the best in the future.”
Terrell, in an interview, said the move “came out of the blue,” but he enjoyed his time at the station, where he spent most of it hosting afternoons before moving to mornings about three years ago, replacing the syndicated morning host Tom Joyner, who has since retired.
“I’ve been blessed to have some incredible people around me,” he said, acknowledging former boss Tony Kidd, former colleagues Roy Wood Jr. and Sasha the Diva and morning co-hosts Moore and Miller.
Terrell said radio is truly what he loves to do: “I can’t wait to start looking to see what’s next, whether it’s in radio or not.”
Though Kiss’ ratings suffered immediately after Joyner’s departure, the station over the past year has seen its numbers rebound and has been consistently in the top three, behind only news/talk WSB and classic rock hits station 97.1/The River. Kiss was third in July in Nielsen ratings with a 6.9 share, ahead of its direct rival Majic 107.5/97.5 at a 4.8 share.