More Shaq at Turner Sports as he signs contract renewal

Shaquille O’Neal has signed a new multi-year contract with Atlanta-based Turner Sports, guaranteeing more air time for the incomparable basketball legend, entrepreneur and entertainment personality.
He will continue as a studio analyst for TNT’s “Inside the NBA.,” which he joined in 2011 after retiring from the NBA. He will continue to do his “Shaqtin’ a Fool” segment highlighting wacky basketball plays. He will also appear on NBA TV including a new show in development called “The Business of Basketball.”
As DJ Deisel, Shaq will be mixing tracks as part of CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live.”
And as if he’s not busy enough, he will be executive producer for projects on Turner Sports’ “Bleacher Report” and will develop shows for WarnerMedia entertainment networks.
His current podcast “The Big Podcast with Shaq” will be distributed by WarnerMedia Podcast Network starting in 2021.
In a press release, Shaq notes that “Turner Sports is family to me — even you, Chuck,” referencing his “Inside the NBA” foil Charles Barkley.
Jeff Zucker, the chairman of WarnerMedia news and sports, and president of CNN Worldwide, called Shaq “critical to our success and such a huge part of the heart and soul of our coverage.”