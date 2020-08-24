More Shaq at Turner Sports as he signs contract renewal

He will continue as a studio analyst for TNT’s “Inside the NBA.,” which he joined in 2011 after retiring from the NBA. He will continue to do his “Shaqtin’ a Fool” segment highlighting wacky basketball plays. He will also appear on NBA TV including a new show in development called “The Business of Basketball.”

As DJ Deisel, Shaq will be mixing tracks as part of CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live.”