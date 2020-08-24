X

More Shaq at Turner Sports as he signs contract renewal

FILE - This June 24, 2019, file photo shows Shaquille O'Neal at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, sheriff's officials say. O'Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday, July 13, 2020, when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County Sheriffâs Office said on a Facebook post. He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene. âHe fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way,â the sheriffâs office wrote on Facebook. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Richard Shotwell

22 minutes ago
By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Shaquille O’Neal has signed a new multi-year contract with Atlanta-based Turner Sports, guaranteeing more air time for the incomparable basketball legend, entrepreneur and entertainment personality.

He will continue as a studio analyst for TNT’s “Inside the NBA.,” which he joined in 2011 after retiring from the NBA. He will continue to do his “Shaqtin’ a Fool” segment highlighting wacky basketball plays. He will also appear on NBA TV including a new show in development called “The Business of Basketball.”

As DJ Deisel, Shaq will be mixing tracks as part of CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live.”

And as if he’s not busy enough, he will be executive producer for projects on Turner Sports’ “Bleacher Report” and will develop shows for WarnerMedia entertainment networks.

His current podcast “The Big Podcast with Shaq” will be distributed by WarnerMedia Podcast Network starting in 2021.

In a press release, Shaq notes that “Turner Sports is family to me — even you, Chuck,” referencing his “Inside the NBA” foil Charles Barkley.

Jeff Zucker, the chairman of WarnerMedia news and sports, and president of CNN Worldwide, called Shaq “critical to our success and such a huge part of the heart and soul of our coverage.”

Rodney Ho

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years.

