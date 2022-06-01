BreakingNews
4-vehicle injury wreck partially blocks I-285 near Roswell Road
Mo’Nique’s latest feud is with D.L. Hughley

DL Hughley and Mo'Nique are in a feud that started over headlining status at a comedy concert. PUBLICITY FILE PHOTOS

DL Hughley and Mo'Nique are in a feud that started over headlining status at a comedy concert. PUBLICITY FILE PHOTOS

Mo’Nique, the Duluth stand-up comic and Oscar-winning actress, has had feuds in the past with Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey and Lee Daniels as well as Netflix. Now her latest target is with veteran stand-up comic, actor and radio host D.L. Hughley.

It all started on Saturday at the Fox Theater in Detroit during an event called The Comedy Explosion featuring the two veteran comics.

She complained on stage that she was supposed to close out the show and not perform before Hughley, citing her contract.

“That’s what the [expletive] contract says,” she said in a video that was posted on social media while she was on stage. “Mo’Nique is to be the last [expletive] person on the [expletive] stage. She is the headliner. That’s what I signed the contract for.” She then gratuitously questioned Hughley’s sexuality.

Hughley responded on Instagram: “All you have to do is check the order of names on the ticket stub from last night and you’ll see who’s confused.”

He then referenced Mo’Nique’s prior reputation for being difficult, noting, “Against my better judgment, over the objections of my team and 4 other occasions where I said NO, I decided to take a chance and work with Monique.”

Hughley noted her past issues with Winfrey, Perry, Daniels, Netflix, Charlamagne the God and Steve Harvey. “Now it’s MY turn,” he wrote. “At some point it can’t be everyone else, IT’S YOU!! Lesson learned. I didn’t have anything personal against Monique… People paid a lot of money to laugh, not hear about your contract. Apparently, the role you played in PRECIOUS turned out to be an autobiography. I wonder who’s next.”

Mo’Nique won an Oscar for her portrayal of an angry mother in the 2009 film “Precious.”

The beef continued on Instagram with Mo’Nique asking for receipts to prove he was the headliner. He then provided a memo he said showing that indeed, he was deemed the headliner.

“My beef wouldn’t be with anyone but the promoter and/or my team,” Hughley wrote, “and I damn sure wouldn’t make it personal. If you have a problem, take it up with management and by that I mean yours.”

She questioned the veracity of the memo he posted, noting it was not signed and wasn’t an actual contract. She then posted a signed contract from her own company, which he found problematic, as well as a “run of show” schedule that placed her as the final act of the night.

She has since threatened to take legal action against the promoters citing breach of contract.

OPINION: Donald Trump pushing Georgia election lies again. But this time is different.
