Mo’Nique’s latest feud is with D.L. Hughley

He then referenced Mo’Nique’s prior reputation for being difficult, noting, “Against my better judgment, over the objections of my team and 4 other occasions where I said NO, I decided to take a chance and work with Monique.”

Hughley noted her past issues with Winfrey, Perry, Daniels, Netflix, Charlamagne the God and Steve Harvey. “Now it’s MY turn,” he wrote. “At some point it can’t be everyone else, IT’S YOU!! Lesson learned. I didn’t have anything personal against Monique… People paid a lot of money to laugh, not hear about your contract. Apparently, the role you played in PRECIOUS turned out to be an autobiography. I wonder who’s next.”

Mo’Nique won an Oscar for her portrayal of an angry mother in the 2009 film “Precious.”

The beef continued on Instagram with Mo’Nique asking for receipts to prove he was the headliner. He then provided a memo he said showing that indeed, he was deemed the headliner.

“My beef wouldn’t be with anyone but the promoter and/or my team,” Hughley wrote, “and I damn sure wouldn’t make it personal. If you have a problem, take it up with management and by that I mean yours.”

She questioned the veracity of the memo he posted, noting it was not signed and wasn’t an actual contract. She then posted a signed contract from her own company, which he found problematic, as well as a “run of show” schedule that placed her as the final act of the night.

She has since threatened to take legal action against the promoters citing breach of contract.