Mike Mills, Atlanta Symphony Hall revisit R.E.M. hits with ‘R.E.M. Explored’

There will be performances on Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1, at Atlanta Symphony Hall. Tickets go on sale June 10 at Ticketmaster. Prices were not initially released.

The Athens band, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, built up a fanbase with college hits in the early 1980s like “Driver 8,” “(Don’t Go Back to) Rockville” and “Radio Free Europe.” Later in the 1980s, the band broke through with mainstream success, generating myriad hits including “The One I Love,” “Man on the Moon,” “Stand,” “Everybody Hurts,” “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (and I Feel Fine)” and “Losing My Religion.”