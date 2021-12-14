Meteorologist Samantha Mohr leaving full-time work at 11Alive after nearly seven years

Samantha Mohr is leaving 11Alive after nearly seven years as a full-time meteorologist.
Wednesday will be Mohr’s last full-time day at the station.
“Sam has appeared in every day part through the years here,” news director Jennifer Rigby wrote in a memo to staff Monday. “She has been on location for tornado aftermath and chasing hurricanes. Sam is a vital part of our severe weather ‘team coverage’ and has represented us well outside of the station with her community service work.”
Before 11Alive, she worked at CNN International and HLN for two years and the Weather Channel for five years in Atlanta. Earlier in her career, she worked in Phoenix, Houston and San Francisco.
She will continue to contribute part time going forward. 11Alive will be seeking a full-time replacement.
As of Tuesday morning, Mohr hadn’t acknowledged her pending change on her own public social media but did respond to anchor Jeff Hullinger’s Facebook post in his comments section, writing, “Thanks Jeff! I sure will miss your daily eloquent tosses to weather sir!”
Mohr, 60, is a Columbus native, a 1985 University of Georgia graduate and Miss Georgia 1985.
“Aside from being a terrific weather anchor, Samantha is also a kind colleague,” Hullinger wrote on his public Facebook page. “Please keep your ‘Wizometer’ card key in a safe place.”
For many years, the local NBC affiliate (WXIA-TV) ranked daily weather on a “Wizometer” scale of 1 to 11.
