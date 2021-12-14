Meteorologist Samantha Mohr leaving full-time work at 11Alive after nearly seven years

As of Tuesday morning, Mohr hadn’t acknowledged her pending change on her own public social media but did respond to anchor Jeff Hullinger’s Facebook post in his comments section, writing, “Thanks Jeff! I sure will miss your daily eloquent tosses to weather sir!”

Mohr, 60, is a Columbus native, a 1985 University of Georgia graduate and Miss Georgia 1985.

“Aside from being a terrific weather anchor, Samantha is also a kind colleague,” Hullinger wrote on his public Facebook page. “Please keep your ‘Wizometer’ card key in a safe place.”

For many years, the local NBC affiliate (WXIA-TV) ranked daily weather on a “Wizometer” scale of 1 to 11.