Meet Big Tigger’s new V-103 morning mates: Tylerchronicles and Christina “Ms. Basketball” Granville

Big Tigger has found his team to fill out his morning show on V-103.
His two new members are comic Tylerchronicles and Christina Granville, who has the nickname “Ms. Basketball.”
The sudden departure of Frank Ski in July caught the station off guard, and Tigger was quickly placed in the mornings. But he ran solo until he found his two new mates. (Ski is joining Kiss 104.1 in February and competing against his former co-worker.)
“This group is going to be a lot of fun,” Tigger said. “We’ve had all kinds of ups and downs relationship-wise. We can speak to that. We may not have kids, but we have nieces and nephews and god kids. We’re here to be relatable.”
They both had crossed paths with Tigger (real name: Darian Morgan) before and with each other. “Me and Tyler met a couple of years ago,” Granville said. “I had an interview for Bossip and met him there. I also met him at ‘Wild-n-Out.” We knew some of the same people. Good energy attracts good energy.”
Here are mini-profiles of each, based on interviews with the respective parties:
Credit: FACEBOOK
Tylerchronicles (AKA Troy Fluker)
Hometown: Inglewood, California
Age: 40
Status: Single
Moved to Atlanta: 2007
Previous jobs: Stand-up comedy and comedy writing. Business coordinator for the Atlanta Spirit and the security office for Turner Entertainment. He appeared on Nick Cannon’s successful comedy show “Wild-n-Out.” He was also on the cast of WE-TV’s “Bossip” gossip show.
What he learned from Cannon: “Hard work and delegation. Being able to trust other people to get the job done so you can be whatever you are: the mogul, the radio personality.”
The import of being on V-103: “When I first came to Atlanta, I’d ask what station to listen to, and V-103 was always the answer. I know it’s a really big deal to be here. I can’t wait to keep this train running.”
What he hopes to bring to the table: “I want to make sure I add the funny but not the goofy. That just comes with being an adult. You know when to crack up and when listeners want a little deeper analysis.”
Big Tig’s take on Tylerchronicles: “He came by my show while doing I was doing afternoons to just hang out. I felt like he was a good fit. He brings comedic genius to the situation. He’s also connected to the culture. He’s plugged in. He helps the conversation in a lot of different ways offering his own unique perspective.”
Credit: Facebook public photo
Christina “Ms. Basketball” Granville
Hometown: Clewiston, Florida (”I grew up in the Everglades with alligators and airboats.”)
As a child: “I’m the youngest of 10 kids. My dad wanted 12 kids. Once my mom got to eight, she said she was done. But God saw otherwise.”
Age: 34
Status: Single
Sports background: “I’ve played basketball since I was 10. I’ve been 5′10′' since eighth grade. I was recruited to Kansas on a full scholarship, but the coach told me I wasn’t good enough to play. I moved to Orlando and started working in experiential marketing and stopped playing basketball... At age 24, I was recruited to play St. Leo University.” She ended up playing mostly with 18 to 21-year-olds while in her mid-20s. She continues to participate in various basketball leagues and charity basketball events.
Where her nickname “Ms. Basketball” originated: MySpace. Yes, it was awhile ago. “I needed a name for MySpace. I was really big on being a female basketball player. Little did I know it would form into this entire brand. I helped and encouraged other female artists and young basketball players. I can be beautiful and smart. I can do so many things. I can be a woman who gets your hair done, gets nails done, put make-up on and get busy on the court. It’s literally me: a beautiful baller!”
Moved to Atlanta: 2013
Previous jobs: Athlete, actress, model, marketing specialist and a host for events for ESPN, the NBA All-Star Game and the Essence Festival, to name a few/.,
Why V-103 still matters in 2020: “I still listen to the radio. That’s where you get a lot of information from. Things are posted on social media and you can’t tell what’s true or not. You know there’s a sense of responsibility on the radio to get the facts right. Radio is changing, but I think V-103 is still crucial to the conversation.”
What she hopes to bring to the table: “It’s early in the morning. I want to bring my energy to represent the females, the underdogs, the dreamers. It’s OK to be who you are... Plus, I don’t have a face for radio!”
Big Tig’s take on Granville: “I’ve had the pleasure of meeting her in and around Atlanta doing different things. She’s a wonderful hostess. The one thing is so infectious is her energy.”