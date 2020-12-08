Meet Big Tigger’s new V-103 morning mates: Tylerchronicles and Christina “Ms. Basketball” Granville

Here are mini-profiles of each, based on interviews with the respective parties:

Tyler Chronicles in the V-103 studio.

Tylerchronicles (AKA Troy Fluker)

Hometown: Inglewood, California

Age: 40

Status: Single

Moved to Atlanta: 2007

Previous jobs: Stand-up comedy and comedy writing. Business coordinator for the Atlanta Spirit and the security office for Turner Entertainment. He appeared on Nick Cannon’s successful comedy show “Wild-n-Out.” He was also on the cast of WE-TV’s “Bossip” gossip show.

What he learned from Cannon: “Hard work and delegation. Being able to trust other people to get the job done so you can be whatever you are: the mogul, the radio personality.”

The import of being on V-103: “When I first came to Atlanta, I’d ask what station to listen to, and V-103 was always the answer. I know it’s a really big deal to be here. I can’t wait to keep this train running.”

What he hopes to bring to the table: “I want to make sure I add the funny but not the goofy. That just comes with being an adult. You know when to crack up and when listeners want a little deeper analysis.”

Big Tig’s take on Tylerchronicles: “He came by my show while doing I was doing afternoons to just hang out. I felt like he was a good fit. He brings comedic genius to the situation. He’s also connected to the culture. He’s plugged in. He helps the conversation in a lot of different ways offering his own unique perspective.”

Christina Granville during her first week on V-103.

Christina “Ms. Basketball” Granville

Hometown: Clewiston, Florida (”I grew up in the Everglades with alligators and airboats.”)

As a child: “I’m the youngest of 10 kids. My dad wanted 12 kids. Once my mom got to eight, she said she was done. But God saw otherwise.”

Age: 34

Status: Single

Sports background: “I’ve played basketball since I was 10. I’ve been 5′10′' since eighth grade. I was recruited to Kansas on a full scholarship, but the coach told me I wasn’t good enough to play. I moved to Orlando and started working in experiential marketing and stopped playing basketball... At age 24, I was recruited to play St. Leo University.” She ended up playing mostly with 18 to 21-year-olds while in her mid-20s. She continues to participate in various basketball leagues and charity basketball events.

Where her nickname “Ms. Basketball” originated: MySpace. Yes, it was awhile ago. “I needed a name for MySpace. I was really big on being a female basketball player. Little did I know it would form into this entire brand. I helped and encouraged other female artists and young basketball players. I can be beautiful and smart. I can do so many things. I can be a woman who gets your hair done, gets nails done, put make-up on and get busy on the court. It’s literally me: a beautiful baller!”

Moved to Atlanta: 2013

Previous jobs: Athlete, actress, model, marketing specialist and a host for events for ESPN, the NBA All-Star Game and the Essence Festival, to name a few/.,

Why V-103 still matters in 2020: “I still listen to the radio. That’s where you get a lot of information from. Things are posted on social media and you can’t tell what’s true or not. You know there’s a sense of responsibility on the radio to get the facts right. Radio is changing, but I think V-103 is still crucial to the conversation.”

What she hopes to bring to the table: “It’s early in the morning. I want to bring my energy to represent the females, the underdogs, the dreamers. It’s OK to be who you are... Plus, I don’t have a face for radio!”

Big Tig’s take on Granville: “I’ve had the pleasure of meeting her in and around Atlanta doing different things. She’s a wonderful hostess. The one thing is so infectious is her energy.”